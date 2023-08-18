See inside The Big Bounce

Get your socks ready.

The Big Bounce, the World’s Largest Bounce House, made its Philly debut at the Navy Yard on Friday.

“We’ve developed a series of incredible attractions that are visually stunning and highly interactive,” said Cameron Craig, co-founder of Big Bounce. “This is family-friendly entertainment unlike anything ever produced.”

It’s definitely not the sort of thing you see at a block party. And there’s a lot more to do than just bounce.

The inflatable playland is broken into four attractions.

The “World’s Largest Bounce House” stands 32 ft. tall and covers 16,000 sq. ft. It offers slides, ball pits, and climbing towers (all of it very massive and very bouncy.) On a stage, a DJ will be hosting events for all ages

The “Sport Slam” is a customized sports arena complete with goals, nets and hoops. It features ‘battle zone’ where family and friends can compete American Gladiators-style (except a lot more bouncy) and knock each other off podiums.

The 900 ft. obstacle course —“the Giant” — offers over 50 challenges and a grand finale slide. And the “airSPACE,” space-themed wonderland is filled with spaceships, moon craters and a huge 25 ft. inflatable alien

All-Access Tickets start at $22. They include a three-hour pass to the event, a timed session in he bounce house, and unlimited access to everything else. Family bounce times are available.

The Big Bounce has been touring for six years, but this is its first stop in Philly. Big Bounce officials advise guests to bring two pairs of socks since guests run from attraction to attraction. No bare feet. Tickets can be found at https://thebigbounceamerica.com/blog/event/philadelphia-pa/.