The day Blackie moved in, my kid’s heart exploded in joy — and my own heart exploded in wonder. Blackie rounded out our family in ways I never knew were necessary until she loped through our house like she already knew its rooms. She was gentle to a fault, patient with children, friendly to all, and, when we went through hard times, leaned into our legs as though to hold us up. We adored each other with unconditional, uncomplicated love.