Only the White House was larger than Bonaparte’s first residence on Point Breeze, where his collections of paintings, books, and birds were also among the best and biggest in the young United States. Swan boats glided on the half-mile-long lake he created. Tulip poplars rose skyward from a carefully curated “picturesque” landscape that he designed and whose style he helped popularize. And from the dock, a network of tunnels enabled horse-drawn carriages to deliver provisions and luxury goods, shipped upriver from Philadelphia, to Bonaparte’s sprawling array of homes and gardens.