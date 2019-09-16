While Marion shies away from painting landscapes, he doesn’t consider color blindness to be a major obstacle. A basic knowledge of color composition always comes in handy, as do the labels on each tube of paint. The bigger challenge, Marion feels, is finding ways to extract emotion from a person and interpret it into art. He considers his portrait sessions resemblant of mini therapy sessions. He’ll ask subjects questions that intentionally give him both an insight into their life and a look at a range of facial expressions.