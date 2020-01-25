MARGO REED / For the Inquirer

Eileen Kraut (left), of Wayne, Laura Rodgers (center), of Limerick, and Allison Gershman (right), of Downingtown, volunteer to sew reusable panty liners for women and girls who live in places where disposable pads and tampons cannot be attained at St. David's Episcopal Church in Wayne, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Days for Girls is an international movement to provide menstrual products and education to girls who otherwise may not be able to leave their room while they have their period, and there are about half a dozen in the Philadelphia region.