Ice skating, holiday market, and more winter attractions are returning to Dilworth Park

Philadelphians are flocking to City Hall and Love Park for the return of the Christmas Village, and on Friday, even more seasonal activities return to Dilworth Park.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin, Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn, and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market open for the season on Nov. 15. Center City District will also debut a new art installation by Lucky Dog Studio, featuring rows of reflective, mirrored icicles. Folks can expect light shows during city events, including Eagles games.

Advertisement

With the city as a backdrop, families and visitors of all ages can enjoy skating daily. Book 90-minute sessions in advance. Tickets are $7 for kids under 11 (skate aids $10/hour), $9 for adults, and $15 per person for groups of 10 people. Skates are available for rent at $10.

After ice skating, warm up at the rinkside cabin with seasonal dishes and cocktails. On the terrace, there are also fire pits available free of charge. The ice rink and cabin are open until Feb. 23.

Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn, at the park’s south end, will run through March 9, featuring twinkling lights, reindeer topiaries, and seasonal plants. Guests can enjoy warm mulled wine from the Chaddsford Winery kiosk.

More than 40 vendors will offer home goods, jewelry, skincare, art, and treats for sale.

Check the calendar for more seasonal events, but be sure to mark Feb. 3 to 18 for Free in February with free admission to the ice rink on Mondays and Tuesdays courtesy of the Rothman Orthopaedics Institute.