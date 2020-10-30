“Not being able to hold your newborn, it’s something you can never prepare for,” says Lakea Best of Bayonne, N.J., whose son, just shy of five months old, is being treated at CHOP for a severe lung disease. “This took our mind off the fact that we’ve been away from our family for the past two months, away from my 18-year-old son that we just put in college, and this gave us a little bit of joy that we needed.”