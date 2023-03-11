The Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley Tour is two hours of shopping and celebration

Seconds after the Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley pulled away from Harriett’s Bookshop, tour guide Sequoia “Starfire” Starre, was on the mic.

“Welcome,” she said, her vibe as bright as the rainbow leopard print onesie and matching fedora she wore. “We are here to celebrate Black businesses, Black womanhood, Black sisterhood and maybe learn about some places we’ve never been to before.”

The two-hour tour, which stops at half a dozen businesses along the Cherry Street Pier and Baltimore Avenue is a mobile high five to Black women’s businesses, created by Jeannine Cook, owner of sister bookshops Harriett’s in Fishtown and Ida’s in Collingswood.

The 18 women who signed up were here for it. Poets Nzadi Keita and Jacqueline Jones LaMon were celebrating 20 years of friendship. Others like, Jacqui Rothera of West Chester, were reveling in new job promotions. “I thought this was a great opportunity to be introduced to new people, new experiences and support Black women-owned businesses,” Rothera said.

Black women are the fastest growing group of American entrepreneurs, 17% of whom start businesses compared with 10% of white women and 15% of white men, according to a 2021 article in the Harvard Business review. Yet, just 3% of businesses owned by Black women are profitable and have a repeat customer base.

“We want to bring more attention, resources and camaraderie to Black women’s businesses,” said Minista Jazz, Harriet’s events coordinator. “We want to continue to support these women’s businesses after the initial buzz fades away. We are trying to create a congregation, a church experience.”

Cook launched the shopping tour in February 2022 and it was so successful — the tours sold out each week — she brought it back this year. This year’s Sisterhood Sit-In Tour (theme Rebel Ride, after Rosa Park’s historic act of defiance) has been extended through April 15. The tours are Saturdays and depart from Harriett’s Bookshop at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Riders register online and pay $50, which covers trolley rental and Starfire’s lively performances. Businesses on the route say the tour has been good for business.

“The tour brings shoppers who are intentional about supporting Black businesses,” said Nyambi Royster , owner of Nyambi Naturals a beauty and apothecary shop on the Cherry Street Pier. She sells handmade soaps, body butters and skincare. “At least 85% of the people who have come by have made purchases, and 20% to 25% of them come back for return business.”

The Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley stops at the Cherry Street Pier and on Baltimore Avenue, but organizers want to expand to Germantown Avenue, Main Street in Manayunk and South Street.

Ahead of the tour, Harriett’s pulsed with excitement one Saturday afternoon as we perused books and made small talk.

The trolley showed up at 3 p.m. — Center City traffic on a Saturday afternoon is gnarly — and we piled onto it. After Starfire’s introductory spiel, we introduced ourselves The bus started to ooze with joy. Many of the women were celebrating birthdays, so we sang Stevie Wonder’s classic “Happy Birthday.”

“I had such a good time,” said Tee Spencer, who was celebrating her 66th revolution around the sun. “Everyone was so kind and loving. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my special day.”

French Toast Bites’ food truck at the Cherry Street Piers was the first stop. Most of the tourists ordered cartons of the sweet treats or bacon on a stick. We meandered to Nyambi Naturals and I grabbed a whipped body butter for $38.

The next stop was Booker’s Restaurant, where we sampled a peach cobbler flavored cocktail and non-alcoholic drink. I popped in to Ceramic Concept, an adorable boutique that sells handmade pottery such as teacups and incense holders, and bought two gift cards.

Back on Girard Avenue I walked into the last stop, Modest Transitions, a specialty store that sells naturally dyed yarn. I almost bought a skein for my mom. But I decided to sign her up for a tour so she can pick one out for herself.

Harriet’s Bookshop is located at 258 E. Girard Ave. To sign up for the Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley Tour, click here.