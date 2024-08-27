Nine things to do with your kids this Labor Day

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer for many Philadelphians. While postal services, banks, and some stores like Reading Terminal Market close on the holiday, the city buzzes with family-friendly activities and events.

This year, there’s no shortage of things to do, from fireworks at theme parks to free admission at museums. Here are some top picks to help you make the most of your Labor Day weekend.

Cherry Street Pier

Camp out at Cherry Street Pier for a weekend of s’mores, ghost stories, and movie screenings by the campfire. The pier will also feature lawn games like giant Connect 4 and Jenga, tie-dye crafts, bingo, board games, and a campfire-themed photo station. The event is free and open to all ages.

📆 Aug. 31, Sept. 1 to 2 (timings vary),📍121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

FDR Park

Celebrate Labor Day with Smokey Bear at FDR Park. Public Friends of FDR Park will host a free event on Sept. 2 featuring archery, a scavenger hunt, crafts, food, giveaways, and a butterfly release demonstration. Don’t miss the chance to meet Smokey Bear himself.

📆 Sept. 2 (noon to 2 p.m.),📍Boathouse at FDR Park: 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 fdrparkphilly.org

Volksfest

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, a German American club in Philadelphia, will host its 152nd annual Volksfest, an Oktoberfest-style celebration open to the public. Enjoy German and American beers, food, live music, folk dance performances, amusement rides, and vendors offering German crafts and gifts. Tickets are $10 for one day, $15 for two days, and $20 for the weekend.

📆 Aug. 31, Sept. 1 (noon to 10 p.m.) and Sept. 2 (noon to 8 p.m.),📍9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, Pa. 19114, 🌐 cannstatter.org

Museum of the American Revolution

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution for the “Witness to Revolution” exhibit, which includes family-friendly activities and crafts. Explore “The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent” in the Patriots Gallery and dive into Philadelphia’s 18th-century history at the “Revolution Place” exhibit. Museum tickets are online ($13 to $22) and at the door ($13 to $24) — throughout the holiday weekend, children 12 and under will get free admission at the front desk.

📆 Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 📍101 South Third St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 amrevmuseum.org

Academy of Natural Sciences

It’s the last weekend to catch the “Under The Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest” exhibit at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences. The interactive exhibit, presented in both English and Spanish, includes life-size sculptures and displays for all ages. General admission tickets are $27 for adults ($25 online) and $23 for children ($21 online).

📆 Til Sept. 2, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 ansp.org

Once Upon A Nation Storytelling benches

Consider stopping by one of the “Once Upon A Nation Storytelling” benches to hear stories of colonial Philadelphia. Trained and uniformed storytellers will entertain kids (and adults) with short 3 to 5 minute stories. Benches are located in Independence Hall, Independence Visitor Center, Signer’s Garden, Carpenters’ Hall, Franklin Court, Betsy Ross House, National Constitution Center, and Franklin Square. Collect storytelling flags at all the benches and you’ll score a certificate for a special surprise in Franklin Square. This initiative, which is free to the public, was created by the Independence National Historical Park and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

📆 Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 📍Betsy Ross House: 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org

Sesame Place

Kids can dine with Elmo and friends this Labor Day at Sesame Place theme park. There will be a spread of desserts and beverages, along with a meet and greet with Elmo in his red, white, and blue attire on Sept. 1. Later, the theme park will also host a “C … is for Celebrate” fireworks show in honor of Labor Day. Dance with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Count von Count as fireworks burst above at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for both events online.

📆 Sept. 1 (8 p.m.), 📍100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 🌐 sesameplace.com

Deptford Mall Family Football Fest

Head to the Deptford Mall for a Family Football Fest featuring live music, food vendors, games, and a beer garden. Philadelphia Eagles players Brandon Graham, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will make special appearances from 2 to 4 p.m. (Note: Tickets are required for autographs and photos.)

📆 Aug. 31 (1 to 5 p.m.), 📍1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, N.J. 08096 (in the mall parking lot near Almonesson Road), 🌐 deptfordmall.com

The Franklin Institute

This weekend is your last chance to see the “Art of the Brick” exhibit at the Franklin Institute. The 9,000-square-foot Lego brick play space includes a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, a replica of the Liberty Bell made of 31,753 bricks, and more. Tickets range from $17 to $43 depending on access.

📆 Til Sept. 2, 📍222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 (the intersection of 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway), 🌐 fi.edu