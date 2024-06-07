We’re outside again | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Welcome back to another season of Outdoorsy, The Inquirer’s weekly newsletter bringing you fun, practical guides to take on the outside world — with confidence.

We’re just in time for National Great Outdoors Month. This Saturday, National Get Outdoors Day, is a perfect opportunity to celebrate through recreation, and fees are waived at most day-use sites managed by the U.S. Forest Service. We’re lucky to live in a region that is home to hundreds of state parks, forests, and millions of acres of public lands to explore.

☀️ Your weekend weather outlook: Nice, warm days between mostly clear and sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Today, hear from local farmers on how they connect with people who find flowers and hogs to be the perfect selfie partner, and get tips on gardening with native plants in the Philadelphia region.

But first, if you’re anything like me, you tend to be creeped out by some things that crawl... and also make your skin crawl. Remember murder hornets? What about spotted lanternflies? The latest boogeyman: a giant, flying arachnid threatening to parachute into our area and ruin summer. Let’s get into the facts and overcome this fear together.

If some of the latest headlines are any indication, jorō spiders are scaring people away from enjoying the season outdoors.

Thankfully, my colleague Henry Savage talked to a couple of local experts who say we shouldn’t worry too much about these web-spinners.

The fear: Some believe jorō spiders will soon swarm New Jersey, New York, and surrounding states. They’re venomous, they can fly, and ― holy ― they are huge!

The truth: Their arrival is not as imminent as it may seem. Plus, even if they do land in our area, it won’t be doomsday. The spider poses no known threat to humans or pets.

“They’re scary because they’re big, not because they’re dangerous,” said Pennsylvania State University entomologist Michael Skvarla. Seriously, what are they eating out there? (Spoiler: Smaller insects.)

Before I read this, I was convinced I’d be walking through webs all season long. Suffice it to say I feel a lot better now.

Still spooked? Want to be jorō-ready? Read on to get the facts.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Jason Nark, who reports on rural parts of Pennsylvania and the outdoors far from city life. You’ll always find his work here.

The selfie station by the giant pyramid of potatoes sat empty Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but around the corner, the bleat of baby goats had already drawn hundreds of paying customers.

That’s the fickle nature of social media in the farming world, where folks will pay money to cuddle with dairy cows or propose on bended knee in a field of sunflowers. Some call it agritourism, people visiting farms as tourists, or even agritainment. Lauren Steinmetz, of Steinmetz Family Farm in Berks County, calls it a lifeline.

“It got to the point where we had to start making money with these animals or we had to get rid of them,” Steinmetz said while cradling a baby goat. “I told my husband I had an idea and he said that was crazy, but here we are.”

Last year, Steinmetz brought about 40 goats, all of them 2 to 6 months old, to the “snuggling station” and lines were long. This year she brought 87.

“And you can see, it’s doing well,” she said, motioning to the line. — Jason Nark

It’s all in Nark’s full feature story. Read on to see how social media has helped these local farmers.

News worth knowing

Looking for a simple change that can improve your physical, mental and emotional health — and even cultivate friendship? Try gardening.

By flexing your green thumb, you can also play a critical role as a steward of your ecosystem. Native plants are woven into the delicate fabric of that ecosystem, and it’s important that they are prioritized in order to maintain a balance between the lush plants you want to grow and the native plants that sustain them.

Get down in the dirt with our beginner’s guide to gardening with native plants in our region.

10 seconds of calm

Being near a body of water is one of my preferred ways to relax — and it’s backed by research. I captured this along Savannah Beach in Lewes, Del.

Before you go

Returning readers may recall a segment called “Your outdoorsy experience,” where I highlight reader-submitted stories and photos of your adventures in nature. Some past picks include dragonboating on the Schuylkill River, watching the sunrise at Valley Forge, and witnessing the magic of fireflies. Whether you want to share a few words about your favorite activity or a special moment to remember from an impactful expedition, I want to hear all about your relationship with Mother Nature.

I recently picked up a copy of Henry David Thoreau’s Walden, originally published in 1854. It’s a memoir on his experience living the simple life in the woods near Concord, Mass. Perfect for outdoorsy reading.

There’s a lot more fun in store. See you for next week’s quest.