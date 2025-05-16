🥕 Philly-area farmers markets | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Welcome back to Outdoorsy, your guide to get the most of your time outside this season.

In this special edition:

☂️ This weekend’s weather outlook: The rainy spell continues, but forecasters promise Sunday will be dry with highs in the 70s. Here’s to hoping the sun shows!

Going to farmers markets means getting to see, taste, and go home with the crisp, fresh produce of the season.

We have our pick of city markets around Philadelphia, but you can also stock up on goodies straight from the farm through markets in the surrounding areas.

Here’s a preview:

🧺 The Conshohocken Farmers Market kicks off its season this weekend. Look out for vendors like Verenda Box, Pieri Farm, and Road Trip Wines. (Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon)

🧺 At Haddon Heights Farmers Market, vendors offer pickles, raw honey, exotic mushrooms and more. (Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

🧺 The Collingswood Farmers Market is open rain or shine. Look for N.J. farms and local restaurants offering preorder and delivery options. (Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon)

Use our guide to farmers markets throughout the Philly suburbs and South Jersey.

News worth knowing

🎤 Let me pass the mic to my colleague Ximena Conde. She caught up with four dedicated dragonboating teens looking for community support.

A year ago, a group of South Philadelphia teens discovered dragon boat racing — a 2,000-year-old sport that features 20 paddlers sitting in rows of two, with one person steering in the rear and another up front. Now, four of those teens are headed to the sport’s world championships.

Their journey through the high-barrier-to-entry sport has been an underdog story from the beginning and is far from over. Making Team USA means the four teens are headed to the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships held in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, in July. But only if they can afford it. — Ximena Conde

Keep reading on the teens’ journey through the high-barrier-to-entry sport and their quest to complete on the global stage.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

Last time, I asked if you might go camping this season. Outdoorsy reader Kevin Ridpath shared his plans with us (slightly edited for clarity):

We are heading up to North/South Lake Campground in the Southern Catskills. It might be the best campground for hiking that we have stayed at. Great hikes right from the campground. Also, nice lake for paddling which we also enjoy. It’s not too far of a drive. I highly recommend it. We are heading back this summer after loving it last summer. It’s also not far from Woodstock which is a charming town with shops and restaurants. We are also heading to Lums Pond State Park in Del. to camp this summer. Never been there before but I hear good things.

You had me at paddling.

