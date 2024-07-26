Family-friendly summer hikes | Outdoorsy Newsletter

School’s been out for several weeks now. Our screen times are a little too high. We need to get our steps in, and we yearn for some much-needed quality time in nature.

Plenty of Outdoorsy readers told me they’re looking for kid-friendly outdoor activities. It’s normal for hiking to seem intimidating to parents with young ones, so today I’m bringing you a couple of fun, safe hikes to take on as a family.

And if you’re feeling more adventurous, Jason Nark challenges you to a VERY hard hike with reviews that describe it as “hell” and “not for the faint of heart.”

☀️ Your weekend weather outlook: Nothing but sunshine to soak up.

Sunscreen? Check. Water? Got it. Fruit snacks? Absolutely.

Sure, the beach is a nice escape... until there’s sand in your little one’s eyes and sandwich.

Good thing the surf is not the only option for recreation with the kids this season. Switch things up by taking a hike near Philadelphia. For example, at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum:

🥾 There’s a 3.5-mile Wetland Loop with a flat and accessible path, making it perfect for young families. Overall, the lush green sanctuary spans 1,000 acres with over 10 miles of trails.

🦅 Kids will be awed by wildlife. Hundreds of species of native fish and plants also call the refuge home throughout its freshwater tidal marshes, mudflats, and woodlands. Turn it into a scavenger hunt: How many cool birds can you point out?

🧠 Combine outdoor fun with learning with the help of the refuge’s educational programs and interactive exhibits, from sensory experiences with animal furs to using nets and bug boxes to study insects.

Ready to take the tots to some trails? See the rest of our recommendations for family-friendly hikes.

MILL CREEK, Pa. — Sometimes you forget how horrible something was, the cramps that made your thighs tremble, the burning in your lungs as you sucked for oxygen like a dying fish.

I suppose that forgetfulness is a relief in a way, how some folks can get multiple tattoos or maybe how women can have more than one kid. The body forgets what that pain was like and you push on.

I was reminded of this one recent day in June on a sadomasochistic quest to hike what’s essentially a rock staircase that goes straight up a mountain near the Juniata River in Huntingdon County. The trail’s called “The 1000 Steps” and guess what, it’s way more than 1,000 steps.

Unfortunately, I arrived in a very bad mood during summer’s biggest heat wave, so far. I told the photographer I’d been with earlier that day, elsewhere in Huntingdon County, along with the train enthusiast we’d been interviewing, that I’d likely cut the hike into a quarter. — Jason Nark

Oof. Up for the challenge? Let’s go on this grueling — but hopefully rewarding — hike.

News worth knowing

If you’re outside, ticks are probably around, too.

Ticks are most active April through September. They are always hungry for blood, and many species feed on humans and pets. All ticks can transmit diseases, but only deer ticks carry and spread Lyme disease, most cases of which are found in Pennsylvania than any other state.

Arm yourself with knowledge and take these steps to protect yourself:

Before you go out: Get fashionable with long pants, high socks, and light colors. Use insect repellant, or spray your clothes with products containing 0.5% permethrin (a pesticide that kills ticks). After you come home: Do a full-body tick check. Shower immediately if possible, and throw your clothes in a dryer (the high heat can kill any hitchhikers). Check pets closely: Look between their toes and inside their ears. Talk with your vet about tick-preventative products.

Read our full guide to learn how to identify ticks and what to do if one latches on to you or your furry friends this season.

5 seconds of calm

Now entering: Mount Joy Trail to Mount Misery Trail Loop at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

