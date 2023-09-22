Five (more) fall hikes near and far from Philadelphia

Fall is here, and aside from the occasional, annoying October heat wave, you can expect cooler nights, shorter days, and a new palate of golds and oranges spreading across Pennsylvania’s vast forests.

The Inquirer already told you about five great places to hike for fall foliage and we’re here, in 2023, to give you five more. Pennsylvania’s a big state — maybe the best state, ever, to see foliage — and Jersey’s not bad either. The advice remains the same: gas up, grab a flannel, some pumpkin spice and hiking boots, and hit the road.

According to Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania “has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world.” This has to do with longitudes and latitudes, varied elevation, species variation and sheer volume: approximately 58 percent of the state is forested.

The quality of the leaf-gazing season, as the Inquirer’s Tony Wood reported recently, is being called “decent” with rainfall and temperatures part of the formula. If you’re looking to stay closer to Philadelphia to see the changing seasons, the Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme covered that too. In our first hiking guide, we recommended the Wissahickon Trail and it still can’t be beat for proximity and beauty. You just might have to wait a bit longer for peak fall foliage.

Finally, if you’re simply in the mood to drive through fall foliage, Pennsylvania’s famous Route 6 can’t be beat. It crosses the northern tier of the state, east to west, and is filled with mountains, waterways, forests, and quaint, little towns.

Many of these hikes have elevation changes, which is often worth the pain, to get to the views. Make sure you pay attention to the trail ratings, bring lots of water, and be realistic about your abilities.

Here’s five more hikes to explore:

Distance from Center City: about 120 miles.

This summer, I hiked to Hawk Rock Overlook, near Duncannon, Pa., with a colleague for a story about Pennsylvania’s reputation as “rocksylvania” on the Appalachian Trail. I fell, about 100 yards in, tweaking my ankle and, about 20 minutes after that, texted my long-gone photographer.

“Just go on without me.”

I was being dramatic, of course, and eventually made my way up to the overlook and the expansive views were worth the struggle. The Alltrails.com app, which I highly recommend downloading, rates the 1.6 mile out-and-back trail as “moderately challenging” but I was out of shape and thought it was difficult. You’re hiking a rocky staircase.

Extra bonus: you can tell people you hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Accessibility: This trail is not handicap-accessible, but Hawk Mountain is, and its closer.

Parking: There is a small parking area on Watershed Drive.

In the area: Duncannon is one of Pennsylvania’s Appalachian “trail towns” and there’s a bar there — the Doyle Hotel — that’s famous for its burgers.

📍Hawk Rock Parking Area, Watershed Dr, Duncannon, PA 17020. 🕑 Open 24 hours.

Distance from Center City: about 28 miles.

Rancocas State Park, on the Rancocas River, in Burlington County, is a hidden gem in the state’s park system. I’ve visited often to report on the Rankokus Native American Reservation that once took up a large swath of the land and the trailside bluffs that overlook the creek were a welcome respite from the bustle of suburban Jersey.

The 3.8 mile Rancocas Creekside and Red Fox Loop is considered moderate by AllTrails, but it has little to no elevation gain. NJHiking.com says New Jersey’s peak fall foliage is in the last two weeks of October and because it’s in the southern part of the state, that could extend into November. Plus, the longer you wait, the less likely there’s bugs.

Accesibility: While the trails are not handicap-accessible, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection says many facilities at Rancocas State Park are partially accessible for persons with disabilities.

Parking: Ample parking for hikers at Rancocas State Park.

In the area: Mt. Holly, an underrated charmer of a city, is close by and home to an assortment of bars and restaurants, including the eclectic Robin’s Nest with outdoor seating that overlooks the creek.

Rancocas State Park, 📍794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton, NJ 08060, 🕑 7 a.m. to 7 PM 📞 (609) 726-1191, 🌐 NJDEP

Distance from Center City: 138 miles

The Pole Steeple Trail, a 1.4 mile out-and-back trail near Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County, Pa, is deceptively short, but steep. It comes recommended from Holly Tritt, of the Keystone Trails Association.

Here’s what Holly said: “Pole Steeple is a staple hike for the autumn season! You’re rewarded with a generous view of fall foliage when you reach the top. It is kind enough to give you two options for the ascent: a challenging climb up the rock face or enjoy the crunching leaves as you zigzag up a series of switchbacks. Plus, if you’re inspired to continue your woodland journey after taking in the fall scenery, it’s only a short walk from the overlook to hop on the Appalachian Trail.”

AllTrails describes the hike as “moderate.” If you want to make a weekend out of it, Pine Grove Furnace State Park has ample tent camping and it’s also home to the Appalachian Trail Museum, as its the halfway point of the famous route. Warning: I camped there in August and the park ranger on duty was a stickler about alcohol, aka, one beer.

Accessibility: The Pole Steeple Trail is not handicap accessible but Pine Grove Furnace State Park has ADA-accessible trails, including the Hiker Biker Trail.

Parking: There is parking available at Pine Grove Furnace State Park.

In the area: I’m a sucker for an old-school general store and got a cheap, tasty breakfast sandwich at the Green Mountain General Store and Deli. It’s just four miles east of the park.

Pine Grove Furnace State Park,📍1100 Pine Grove Rd, Gardners, PA 17324, 📞 (717) 486-7174, 🕑 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 🌐 DCNR.

Distance from Center City: Anywhere from 160 to 185 miles depending on where you start.

Sullivan County might just be my favorite outdoors area in Pennsylvania, home to one of the best campgrounds at Worlds End State Park, a heck of a cheesesteak at the Forksville General Store, and some epic swimming holes.

My colleague, William Bender, has spent a lot of time there too and recommends the Loyalsock Trail for fall foliage. The beauty of the Loyalsock Trail is that you can tackle the whole 59-mile adventure or break it up into pieces. You’ll experience countless overlooks during the big and small hikes, with plenty of miles in deep forests. The full trail is considered “hard” by AllTrails and would require overnight camping, water filtration, packing your own food, and backcountry camping.

A perfect fall weekend – and much easier hike – would be camping at Worlds End and doing the Canyon Vista Trail, which you can get onto from the campground. AllTrails considers the 4-mile loop “moderate” and I’ve done it with small children.

Sullivan County is north of Philadelphia and the leaves will change sooner there.

In the area: Bender and I used to joke that all cheeseteaks are fine, but in my travels in rural Pa., I’ve found a few terrible ones. The cheesesteaks at Forksville General Store don’t just pass muster, though. They’re some of the best I’ve had. The historic store sits on the Loyalsock Creek with views of a covered bridge and it’s owned by a Philly guy named “Big Mike.”

Accessibility: Most of the Loyalsock Trail is not handicap-accessible but you can drive directly up to the Canyon Vista instead of hiking it. There is a parking lot and bathroom there too. Visit the Worlds End site here for more information.

Parking: According to DCNR, parking is available at the trailhead and its terminus and there’s ample parking at Worlds End.

Worlds End State Park, 📍82 Cabin Bridge Rd, Forksville, PA 18616, Open Year Round, 📞 (888) 727-2757, 🌐 DCNR

Distance from Center City: 43 miles

One Black Friday, several years ago, I had a wonderful hike/jog on this trail with my late dog, Giga, who loved to jump in the lake and rivers that intersect the New Jersey Pine Barrens. I met my wife, for the first time, later that night. Batsto has been a favorite of mine for nearly all my life as it’s easily accessible, with flat, sandy trails for hiking or walking with kids, or areas to simply sit and stare at the scenery a short distance from the car.

It has something for everyone, including an educational center where you can learn about history of the Pine Barrens.

The Batsto Lake Trail is a 4.1 mile loop, rated as “easy” by Alltrails.com, that takes you around the entire 15-acre lake, plus over boggy areas and into deep pines. That being said, there’s some things to remember. Since you’re in New Jersey – and in the pinelands – foliage won’t turn until a little later in the fall season. Also, it’s best to avoid tall grasses and wear long pants, tucked into socks to avoid ticks and chiggers in the pines. Trust me, chiggers are the worst. I often keep a lint roller in a backpack and occasionally check my legs for signs of them.

Accessibility: Nearly all of Batsto Village is handicap accessible. The red trail is also easily accessible.

Parking: There is ample free parking at Batsto Village.

In the area: Getting to Batsto will take you through Hammonton, home to Vinyl Brewing, but if you really want to experience “Piney” life, head to the Lower Bank Tavern, a beloved dive bar with giant burgers, linoleum floors, and a surprising beer list. It’s less than 8 miles from Batsto.

Batsto Village, 📍31 Batsto Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037, 📞 (609) 561-0024, 🌐 Batstovillage.org