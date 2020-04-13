In light of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and nearly all of the 31 maintenance clubs that help keep the 2,193-mile trail functioning asked the U.S. Department of the Interior to officially shut it down on April 1. The conservancy has already told through-hikers to cancel their trips and day hikers to stay home, and has shut down the shelters and privies it manages on the trail. An ATC spokesman said that the Department of the Interior has not yet responded to its letter and that the ATC would reconvene on April 30 to see where things stood.