🏊🏽‍♀️ Take a dip | Outdoorsy Newsletter

When the sticky summer heat hits, all I want to do is dunk myself in water. This usually means posting up poolside or taking a drive down to the beach, but I’m on the hunt for more of the best spots in our region.

For me, it’s not just about seeking refuge from the scorching temperatures. Swimming is yet another way to ground myself, to feel restored and revitalized, and connect to Mother Nature.

Picture the sensation of standing at the shore, just close enough. The cooling tide pushes back in and rushes past your ankles. The sound travels up your spine, and then fizzles out until the next round. It’s hard to move from that spot, and you want to feel it again and again. And then you run in, transforming that soothing but thrilling energy into a full-body experience. It’s magnetic.

Perhaps the legendary Carl Sagan put it best: “The surface of the Earth is the shore of the cosmic ocean. On this shore, we’ve learned most of what we know. Recently, we’ve waded a little way out, maybe ankle-deep, and the water seems inviting. Some part of our being knows this is where we came from. We long to return, and we can, because the cosmos is also within us. We’re made of star stuff. We are a way for the cosmos to know itself.”

And know ourselves through the Earth, we will.

Today, we’re heading north to have a good swim and to heal through nature. Grab your sunscreen and let’s dive in.

You gotta know by now that going swimming is one of the best ways to cool off.

You feel refreshed, rejuvenated and recharged, and you can also get a bit of a workout in there, too. Win-win!

A beach vacay down the Shore sounds enticing, but the Poconos also has plenty of places to get our toes wet. Besides being a great spot for hiking, natural sightseeing, and other fun outdoorsy activities, you can also find plenty of lakeside beaches and swimming areas to go for a dip there. Plus, you can even do a little canoeing, kayaking, or paddleboarding.

🌊 Beltzville State Park has the beautiful Beltzville Lake. There’s a 525-foot sand beach that leads to an area of the 949-acre lake that’s roped off for swimming.

🌊 Lake Wallenpaupack boasts 52 miles of uninterrupted shoreline and guaranteed space for swimming, fishing, and other water recreation. There’s also the Palmyra Township Public Beach, open daily throughout the summer with amenities like a concession stand, picnic tables, and grills.

🌊 Promised Land State Park is home to two sandy beaches, open for swimming from 8 a.m. to sunset. Boat rentals — including rowboats, canoes, and more — are available.

The winter sun slipped down between the valleys, and Beth Jones laid on her back, watching the sky grow darker, like a bruise, above the canopy of pines and hardwoods. She was bleeding and alone on the icy ground.

It was February 28, 2022 and Jones had gone out for a late afternoon hike, high above her Lycoming County home, north of Williamsport. She was happy to see moss peeking out from the snow, a sign of spring, and took some photos. A few minutes later, Jones lost her footing on the ice and slid downhill, face-first, for about 60 feet, before crashing into a tree.

God, Jones said, was there, holding her in a small depression on that steep, frozen, mountainside, and she was grateful. She thanked the tree that broke her fall, and her ribs. “Don’t let this be the end of the things I love most,” she thought.

In 2017, Jones was certified as a nature and forest therapy guide in Massachusetts. Jones believes in and promotes the healing power of nature through her nonprofit, Deep Green Journey. Jones hosts retreats, guided hikes, and forest therapy sessions, where attendees learn to “breathe deeply, move slowly, and experience nature.” — Jason Nark

Keep reading all about Jones’ healing journey and why she believes nature is the best doctor.

News worth knowing

⛲ A fountain show to remember ⛲

After learning that Philadelphia is America’s Garden Capital, I made plans to celebrate my birthday at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

My partner and I arrived just before sunset and the weather was perfect. We explored the terrace, shared a delicious blueberry swirl cheesecake over live music in the beer garden, and lamented that there wasn’t enough time to explore more of the grounds. (There are about 200 acres open to the public. Next time!)

The illuminated fountain show began promptly at 9:15 p.m. The display was enchanting, vibrant, captivating. I did get a little wet, but that was a fair exchange to get up close. I couldn’t help but dance with the water.

It was truly a magical night. My only regret? I forgot to pick up a garden passport.

15 seconds of calm from somewhere in Pennsylvania

🎤 Jason says: This was in Damascus, Pennsylvania.

Nothing like a staring contest to relax your heartbeat.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience 🌳

I recently heard from a reader named Shane Pfender. Shane said he and his design team love Outdoorsy. Here’s what he said about one recent outing to Bartram’s Garden:

“We were stunned by their gardens, buildings, and wildlife. Seeing such a well-maintained botanical garden inspires the work we do in keeping Philly green!”

Thanks for sharing with us. One cool thing I just learned about Bartram’s: It’s the oldest surviving botanic garden in North America. And it’s free!

July is flying on by. Our next adventure awaits.