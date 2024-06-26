Sign up for these 9 swim clubs in Philadelphia and the suburbs

As schools close for the summer, many families in the Philadelphia region return to their local swim club to cool off.

These members-only clubs offer a private retreat where kids can wade in kiddie pools as parents head to the snack bar or lounge in cabanas. The membership rates range from $525 to $1629 with other recreational activities and social events included.

During the pandemic, some suburban swim clubs saw a drop in membership, while others with ample space for social distancing saw an uptick, the Inquirer reported. But the demand for people looking to “stay close to home and be outside with friends,” said Tom Yaegel, owner and president of Richboro Swim Club in Bucks County, remains strong.

While there are plenty of public pools and spraygrounds throughout the city, private pools with diving wells and 20-inch water slides offer additional amenities.

Here are a handful of swim clubs in the Philly region:

University City Swim Club

In West Philadelphia, everyone knows University City Swim Club’s waitlist is a long one. The nonprofit private club serving 450 member families features four pools (toddler, leisure, 25-yard lap, and diving well), a half basketball court, a Dino Climber play-set for kids, and locker/changing/shower facilities. Members can enjoy monthly late night swims for adults, family movie nights, a July 4th family celebration with food and games, an annual dinner dance, and more. Club lifeguards offer swim lessons too.

The waitlist, which currently has over 500 applicants, opens up when one of the member families drops out for the season. The membership then becomes available for “rent.” Full memberships are available when families resign. Each member family can bring up to 40 guests per season with daily guest passes ($6 for child on weekdays to $16 per adult on weekends). The annual rental fee is $415 with family fees and dues.

📍310 Hanson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 📞 215-471-3180, 🌐 ucswimc.org

Lombard Swim Club

This year’s new members at this Center City swim club joined the “waitpool” in 2014 and 2015 with membership granted chronologically. New and returning associate members can secure membership for the club, featuring two pools and a full restaurant/bar, based on availability and must submit payment and all requested information by the deadline set for that year in order to hold their spot. The waitpool applications are processed in batches about once a month, and members must confirm interest. Seasonal members with at least three years of membership can request to be upgraded to the Certificate Holder category, which involves making capital contributions to the club for additional benefits. Pay $1,035 for certificate adults, $710 for certificate children, $1,770 for associate adults, and $1,125 for associate children. Passes for newborns are free; $1,240 for nannies; and $440 for sitters. Each member can bring a guest to the pool 10 times during the season for $30 (kids are $20).

📍2040 Lombard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 215-735-4144, 🌐 lombardswimclub.com

W Philadelphia’s WET Bar

Nab a couple of day passes for WET Deck and swim laps in the outdoor pool atop the W Philadelphia with views of Center City. Enjoy juices, cocktails, and light bites at the bar, the pool, towel service, and complimentary wifi with the $80 day pass, which can be booked up to 30 days in advance. A cabana for up to eight guests costs $700. The reservation includes a water station, towel service, cool facial towels, W Philadelphia handheld fans, wifi, a dedicated server, and access to live DJ sets (Friday, Saturday, Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.).

📍1439 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19102, 📞 215-709-8000, 🌐 marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phlwh-w-philadelphia/experiences

Bustleton Swim Club

Since 1961, Bustleton Swim Club on Northeast Avenue has offered members access to two swimming pools, a 25-meter pool with a sliding board, a diving well, and a kids pool for children 6 years and under. There are also basketball and tennis courts, a children’s playground area, a competitive swim team, and a snack bar stocked with packaged foods, candy, and soft drinks. New members must pay a $400 bond fee, a $100 application fee, and $625 for membership fee (two adults in the same household) — children aged 3 to 18 are $75. Each family can bring guests for $10 on the weekdays, $15 on weekends, $50 for a six-guest special, and $15 on holidays — there is a guest discount of $5 per guest after 5 p.m. Note: The club requires two sponsors who are current members at the club.

📍9725 Northeast Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115, 🌐 bustletonswimclub.com

In the ‘burbs

Swarthmore Swim Club

Currently, there’s a waitlist with 12 families seeking membership to join Swarthmosre Swim Club, which features a baby pool, diving well at the deep end of the L-shaped pool, and a lap pool — plus hungry swimmers can enjoy a snack bar called Shark Shack. The wait time for membership depends on how much demand there is for the club; the membership cap is 615. Sign up includes purchasing of an equity share ($480) permitting new members with voting rights — it’s a one-time-only purchase required for full membership status. There is also a one-time $150 initiation fee due at purchase. Members must pay dues ($520 for one adult to $1,065 for five or more people) annually. A babysitter pass is $150; one guest pass is $15 (there are also 10 guest passes pre- or during season for $125).

📍201 Riverview Road, Swarthmore, Pa. 19081, 📞 484-472-6071, 🌐 swarthmoreswimclub.org

Ashbourne Swim Club

Nestled in a residential area of Elkins Park, Ashbourne Swim Club offers a private Olympic-size lap pool, diving and wading pools, and ample poolside seating. Members include up to five-person households with four guests allowed per family membership per day. Single adult members pay $275; two-person households pay $400; and three- to five-person memberships are $525. Sign up online.

📍1950 Ashbourne Road, Elkins Park, Pa. 19027, 📞 215-884-SWIM (7946), 🌐 swimatashbourne.com

Nile Swim Club

With a membership to the historic Black-owned Nile Swim Club, score unlimited daily entry to two pools and free swim lessons. Rates run $275 per single adult to $475 for a family of four. Members can bring up to four guests with passes ranging from $15 for children ages 3 to 18 to $20 for adults ($10 for seniors). The family pass is a new offering this year — it is $60 for two adults, two children or an adult and three children.

📍513 S. Union Ave., Yeadon, Pa. 19050, 📞 610-623-1535, 🌐 nileswimclub.org

Richboro Swim Club

Head to Richboro Swim Club for four pools with 20-inch water slide, water-basketball, and more. Inside the privately-owned “members only” summer recreational facility, there are spray pools with water jets, a 12-inch umbrella water wall, a bucket waterfall, diving pool, a 12-inch high drop slide, climbing wall, and tot pool, too. Relax in the game pavilion, snack bar, or large shaded picnic area or attend events like movie nights and Fourth of July celebrations. Choose between full season, weekend-only, and half-season memberships with prices ranging from $674 for single adult (the weekend-only and half season) to $1,629 for families of six (full season).

📍750 Second St. Pike, Richboro, Pa. 18954, 📞 215-357-9567, 🌐 richboroswimclub.com

Roslyn Swim Club

Over 240 families from all over the West Chester area summer at Roslyn Swim Club. The club features a 25-yard, six-lane rectangular pool with attached deep well swimming area and 360 degree pool slide, and a baby pool and swim area. Lounge on the concrete decks, umbrella covered tables, chairs and benches, covered pavilion with picnic tables, or shaded picnic area with tables. There is also a bathhouse, changing and shower facilities, a basketball court, horseshoe pits, and a ping pong table. Join the waitlist online and expect to pay a one-time Initiation fee ($400) and family rates from $425 for one to $710 for seven. Bring a guest for $10 per person, per day.

📍838 Spruce Avenue, West Chester, Pa. 19382, 📞 610-696-9627, 🌐 roslynswimclub.com