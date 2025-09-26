👣 Exploring trails safely | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Fall is officially here. The changing of the seasons brings more colorful leaves and brighter skies, with an expected 17 days of supermoon light.

In this edition:

Advertisement

☔ Your weekend weather outlook: It’ll be a cloudy one. Pack an umbrella in anticipation of possible showers.

— Julie Zeglen (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

During a recent hike at French Creek State Park, my trail partner — a mycology enthusiast — pointed out a slew of kooky-looking mushrooms. It got me thinking: If stranded in the woods, I’d have no idea which plants I could eat to stay alive, and which could kill me.

Advice on detecting poisonous plants is just one part of our trail safety guide, which also includes tips on dealing with mosquitoes, ticks, snakes, and waterways. Here’s a preview of what the experts told us:

🍄 Don’t eat anything unless you’re absolutely sure you know what it is. Some plants that look harmless might have a dangerous doppelgänger.

🥾 Prevent tick bites by covering your skin as much as possible (that stylish pants-tucked-into-socks ‘fit really works) and using bug spray with DEET.

👣 Give snakes space, even though most are harmless and bites are rare.

Use our guide to stay safe exploring Pennsylvania state parks and Philly trails.

News worth knowing

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to environment reporter Frank Kummer.

Geoff Smith, a biologist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, unfurled a weighted seine and plunged it into the water Monday at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

Smith and two other PFBC scientists dragged the net through the shallows of the Heinz impoundment, a sprawling wetland in Philly fed by Darby Creek. Their target: invasive Northern snakeheads.

The impoundment had been drained, exposing the muddy bottom to help make swift work of the hunt. Snakeheads flopped openly in the muck, demonstrating their remarkable resilience — a keen ability to survive in shallow water or open air without suffocating.

“They are a prized food fish. They were brought here mainly for people to eat. And they’ve been liberated into waters around the area,” Smith said, with a sarcastic smile on the word “liberated.”

Snakeheads feast on native fish, and the PFBC has labeled them “voracious predators.” They are seen as such an environmental threat that it’s illegal to transport them live in the state. — Frank Kummer

Learn how snakeheads got to the Philly region and what experts know about the contaminants they carry.

We’re just past what’s typically the peak of hurricane season. But this year, the atmosphere has been quiet.

That could change soon: A tropical storm may affect the Mid-Atlantic coast early next week and bring heavy rains in the Philadelphia region. If so, it would be a continuation of a trend in late-season tropical storms.

Find out what’s next this hurricane season, and the role climate change might be playing.

To the water

Here’s a serene view along the Hopewell Lake Loop from that French Creek hike I mentioned. Find your own new favorite trail with our hiking quiz, whether you’re looking for something paved, rigorous, dog-friendly, or best for bird watching.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

When you venture into the wilderness, how do you stay safe? In 200 words, tell me about your own best trail safety tips. You might see your notes in a future newsletter.

I’ll be back with you next week while Paola is on vacation. ‘Til then, enjoy your time outdoors.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.