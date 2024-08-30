🪨 Go rock climbing | Outdoorsy Newsletter

My eyes got watery while walking in the park recently. “Seasonal allergies,” I thought. Then reporter Tony Wood confirmed it: Peak itchy-eye and sneezing season is almost here thanks to ragweed. Thankfully, we can still enjoy the outside world with these helpful tips.

You always hear the phrase “touch grass” but today’s activity is all about touching boulders — and a lesson on endurance. Philadelphia has some great outdoor spots to go rock climbing just a short drive, bike trip, or train ride away. I’ll show you how to get started and where to go.

Advertisement

Let’s get into the (unofficial) final weekend of summer.

☁️ Your long weekend weather outlook: We’re slightly cooling down again, but there’s a chance of showers on Saturday. Sunday and Labor Day should be glorious with sun and highs in the 80s.

— Paola Pérez (outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Not only is Philly home to some of the best rock climbing gyms in the Keystone State, we also have plenty of designated areas to scale rocks outside.

Beginners might want to take their first step at a local climbing facility. It may seem daunting, but once you get into it, the physical and mental challenge can be rewarding.

Take it from Alexi Windler, who went from climbing enthusiast to instructor. “One of the biggest things climbing has taught me is that it’s OK to fail. Not only is it OK to fail, it’s something more people should learn to embrace,” he told reporter Henry Savage. “If you can face failure with an open mind and a willingness to learn, you can truly surprise yourself.”

Here’s a quick rundown:

📍 There are 3 major rock climbing gyms in the city: Philadelphia Rock Gyms (five locations), Tufas Boulder Lounge, and Movement Gyms (the largest in Philly). Each of them offer day passes, monthly memberships, and classes.

🪨 To go rock climbing outside, consider these spots: Kelly Drive Bouldering Wall directly off the Schuylkill Bike Trail, Wissahickon Valley Park which offers more than 30 bouldering routes, and Safe Harbor with more than 400 climbs to try.

👟 Before you climb or join a gym: Experienced climbers recommend renting equipment and shoes until you want to invest in your own. Talk to people at your local rock gym to get advice on exercises to focus on and tips on gripping footholds.

Ready to go? Keep reading to get information on pricing and more tips, plus our full list of climbing destinations.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Jason Nark. You’ll always find his work here.

Baby squirrel season came early at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, and the toilet paper donations arrived just in time.

“We need a lot of toilet paper for a lot of little butts,” Kathy Uhler, the center’s founder and education director.

Teachers from the local school district collected donations, mostly trunkfuls of paper towels, Ziploc bags, and toilet paper, from their students and drove them to the 41-year-old wildlife care facility in Monroe County on a Friday in March.

The wildlife center could also use some cash from an angel investor, Uhler and colleagues said, or a corporate sponsor that could commit to continued funding. The nonprofit operates on a $300,000 yearly budget cobbled together from donations and grants. The bulk of the budget goes toward veterinary services and food for the animals, but utilities, property maintenance, and insurance also come into play. — Jason Nark

Pennsylvania is home to only 30 wildlife rehabilitation centers. Co-executive director Janine Tancredi told Nark that Pocono is “skating by week per week.”

Read on to learn more about this healing center in dire need of support in order to keep giving abandoned bear cubs, baby squirrels, and wounded raptors a second chance at life.

News worth knowing

Between a whiskey bottle, kids’ beach toys, and the head of a Mr. Potato Head, John Kauterman has seen all sorts of trash strewn about on land and lurking in the waters of Cape May County.

He’s on a mission to clean up the debris in these back bays and wetlands, including bottles, lumber, fishing lures, and even sacred remains. In one hour, Kauterman, 47, pulls and bags over 100 pounds of trash.

His tools? His hands.

“We’re losing habitat,” he said. “It’s time to take care of what we have left.” Spend the day with Kauterman and reporter Rita Giordano.

5 seconds of calm

🎤 Jason says: This was taken at the Hammersely Wild Area in Potter County.

And just like that, I’m chillin’. You can watch and listen to this relaxing scene here.

📮 Give us a review of your outdoors experience for a chance to be featured in this newsletter by emailing me back.

I hope get to enjoy a moment in nature this long weekend. Take care.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.