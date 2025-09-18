The Inquirer launches first Philly Food Fest with top chefs, bakers, and live music

Fall festival season is here, and The Philadelphia Inquirer is adding its own to the mix.

The first Inquirer Food Festival takes over the Fillmore on Saturday, Nov. 15, for an all-day celebration of Philadelphia’s culinary scene. Expect James Beard Award winners, beloved bakeries, live music, and hands-on food experiences.

Here’s your full guide.

🍴 What is it?

The Inquirer Food Fest is a one-day event showcasing more than 20 of Philly’s best restaurants and bakeries, plus live performances, cooking sessions, and interactive activities.

All food is included in your ticket price, along with drink tickets and a free six-month digital access to The Inquirer.

📅 When and where

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 Time: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (no reentry) Location: The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

💵 Ticket options

Tickets are on sale now at foodfest.inquirer.com.

General Admission ($149) Unlimited food from all participating restaurants and bakeries Two drink tickets (21+, valid ID required; more available for purchase) Access to all festival programming Copy of The 76, The Inquirer’s 2025 restaurant guide Six-month Inquirer digital access (new subscribers only) Premium Pass ($249) All General Admission perks, plus: Complimentary parking in adjacent lots (limited availability) Expedited entry and priority access to Foundry sessions Third drink ticket (three total) Premium upstairs viewing area for performances Exclusive Inquirer Food Fest tote bag with curated gifts, including What a Run!, The Inquirer’s commemorative Eagles book

🍝 Philly restaurants you’ll find

Expect exclusive collabs, off-menu bites, and one-day-only dishes. Highlights include:

🍰 Bakeries on deck

Philly’s bakery scene is just as hot as its restaurants. You’ll be able to sample special creations from:

🎶 Entertainment lineup

Philly’s own Starfire will emceeing live from the festival stage, where Joshua Lang and DJ Sylo of BWC Sounds and funk soul band Snacktime will perform.

👩‍🍳 Hands-on experiences

Want to roll out pasta, catch a live podcast taping, or decorate a cake? There will also be special experiences to participate in, from New June Bakery, Midnight Pasta Co., and Delicious City Podcast.

Know if you go:

📅 Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 $149+,📍29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 foodfest.inquirer.com