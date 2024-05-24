Everything you need to know about the 2024 Philly Pride march and festival

Celebrate Pride in Philadelphia with a full line-up of events next week and throughout June. Rainbow colors galore, Philly Pride 365 returns June 2 to celebrate the theme “Be You” with a march from 6th and Walnut streets to a festival in the Gayborhood.

Philly Pride 365 is led and coordinated by Galaei Philly, a nonprofit advocating for queer, trans, and indigenous communities, and volunteers. Floats and vehicles are not permitted during the festival, which covers blocks of the Gayborhood for the tens of thousands of people expected to make their way out to Pride.

Venture out this year for performances, family and sensory-friendly activities, food trucks, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Philly Pride 2024.

When do the festivities start?

The Pride March will form and organize at 6th and Walnut at 10:30 a.m., ending in the Philadelphia Gayborhood. The march is an open invitation to the LGBTQ+ community and allies, with no registration required. The march will kick off with speeches from community leaders and a land acknowledgment from the Lenape Tribe. The festival is from noon to 7 p.m. between Walnut to Pine Street and Quince to Juniper Street.

Are tickets required?

Both march and festival are free, with no registration or tickets required.

What is the march route?

The march begins at 6th and Walnut Streets at 10:30 a.m. and makes its way to the Gayborhood. Expect speeches, a ceremony, and the unfurling of the 400-foot-long rainbow flag.

What is the Philly Pride Festival?

As the march commences, the Pride Fest kicks off around 3rd and Locust Streets. From noon to 7 p.m., explore over 200 attractions including artists, food trucks, community organizations, and other vendors. This is a float- and vehicle-free event. Here are events you can look forward to:

Youth and Family Programming

Venture to the Youth and Family section for an alcohol- and smoke-free space. The Attic Youth Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, Galaei’s SPLAT program, Philly Family Pride, and the William Way LGBT Community Center curated this kid-friendly space.

The Decompression Zone

If the loud noises and colors get too overwhelming for you, head to the Decompression Zone. In conjunction with the Disability Pride PA, the space offers attendees an accessible, low-sensory escape.

Bailar Con Amor

In line with its mission to help the queer Latinx community, Galaei will host Bailar Con Amor again this year. The tradition is an ode to Afro-Latinx heritage art, dance, and expression.

Kiki Alley

Galaei celebrates Philly’s ballroom history with Kiki Alley. On the Philadelphia Muses Stage, catch performances curated by a diverse lineup of local performers and producers, including DJ sets by Sway Philly and BOS Philly.

Sober Vibes

You can still have fun at Pride sans alcohol. This dedicated sober space and dry bar features a stage with DJs spinning and performances. Enjoy food Truck Way nearby for all your munching.

Pop Wellness

There will be medical services, resources, and activities available too. The Pop Wellness Zone is staffed by local nonprofits and organizations, including Action Wellness, Mazzoni Center, Courage Medicine, Therapy Center of Philadelphia, Perez Therapy, and Bebashi. Receive free STI testing, connections to therapy, food support, housing, and other community needs.

Vendors

As you wander about the festival, you’ll find 200 participating artisans and vendors. Queer Candle Co., Chloe Tai Designs, Drag Syndicate, and South Street Cannabis Museum are just a few.

Will there be performances?

Local Performers will be taking the stage throughout the day, including Eric Jaffe, Lili St. Queer, and Philly Cheer Elite, offering drag performances, ballroom lessons, and dance routines. Sapphira Cristal, the first-ever headliner, a global drag icon from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be performing on the Muses Stage at 6 p.m. on June 2.

What food and drinks will be available?

You’re bound to get hungry walking around the festival. Score a variety of items in the food truck area, featuring over 20 local businesses. More vendors will announced closer to the event.

The Cauldron’s outdoor bar and other local bars, such as Cockatoo, Franky Bradley’s, Tabu, and Woody’s are in the area, if you’re over 21. A Sober Space will also be set up to enjoy.

Road closures

The final route for the march is being finalized and road closures will be shared in a future update. Expect Walnut to Pine streets, and Quince to Juniper streets, to be most affected, with select roads closed around the festival footprint.

For those taking public transportation, keep an eye out for detours. Check www.septa.org for route changes.

Other Pride events over the weekend