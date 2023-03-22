Skirt boutique in Bryn Mawr gets a new look and comfier clothes

In the 22 years Maureen Doron has owned Skirt in Bryn Mawr, fashions have certainly changed — low-rise jeans gave way to high-waisted skinnies; and for a while, flared-at-the-knee bell-bottoms were hot — yet the boutique’s interior remained the same.

Until now. In February, the 2,000 square-foot women’s wear boutique, located at 931 West Lancaster Ave, unveiled its new floor plan featuring spacious dressing rooms equipped with cell phone chargers, a plush lounge area, and a denim bar stocked with dozens of wide-legged trouser styles from Mother, L’Agence, and Victoria Beckham.

The half million dollar renovation also features illuminated shelves, blonde hardwood floors, and a new logo.

“I opened this store when I was 24,” said Doron, who is now 46 and the mother of three teen-aged sons, “I wanted to declutter, only carry the clothing and pieces that I love, and have the store reflect who I am now — a more minimalist look that is still filled with color.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Pileggi on the Square Salon to get a modern makeover

This spring, the racks are filled with pretty clothing in icy pinks, soft blues, sunshine yellows, and minty greens. The blazers are slim through the shoulders, but are boxy through the body. Vegan leather skirts are available in cute A-line and pleated styles, and the floral blouses will make you want to rush the warm weather spring promises.

Strappy sandals and pumps that pinch have been replaced by open-toed platforms and sparkling tennis shoes. Doron’s comfy style tip: Common Project sneakers can go with everything. “Monochrome matters and comfort is king,” she added.

Skirt closed its Center City location in 2020. Doron will open a seasonal location this June at 272 96th Street in Stone Harbor that will remain open through Labor Day.