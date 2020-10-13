“Before this was a cemetery it was Fernland Farm, which had been part of a larger farm called Riverview,” Buss said, adding that hosting a farm and a farmers market “are not that different for us.” And like many late 19th-century cemeteries, Arlington was once a popular destination for Victorian visitors; the cemetery had its own stop of a trolley line linking it to 69th Street and the city, he said. In 2009, a historic house on the property was named a site on the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.