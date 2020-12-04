The walk is very much an evolving entity. For the Fringe Festival, for example, the walk was self-directed and participants paid a sliding-scale fee for a registration package that included maps, safety and reference materials, and more. The experience was pretty freestyle, said Tiziou. Some walkers went as far as they liked, then took SEPTA or arranged a ride home; the next day, they returned to the same spot and resumed the walk. Others chose to stay overnight in a B&B. Many brought their own food to eat along the way.