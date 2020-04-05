Before long, Steve, who grew up in Norwood, Delaware County, introduced Christine to his parents and sister. Then came dinners with the Poveys and weekend shopping or spa trips with Steve’s mom and sister, all of which made Christine very happy. Since moving from Pine Bush, N.Y., to oversee the cardiac ultrasound department at CHOP, she was only able to see her family every other month. She missed her three sisters, her parents, and the weekly trips with her dad to his favorite store, H Mart.