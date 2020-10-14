Philadelphia City Council will consider delaying changes to the 10-year tax abatement, as well as adding a 1% tax on new construction that would fund antipoverty initiatives, according to sources familiar with the legislative proposals.
Both bills are sponsored by Council President Darrell L. Clarke and are expected to be introduced Thursday. They are likely to set off a flurry of lobbying and negotiations as City Council continues to meet virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A source familiar with both bills said they will be introduced as a package to entice developers and the building trades, who oppose a tax on construction but have advocated for delaying the abatement changes since the pandemic throttled the industry.
Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Clarke, declined to comment on the legislation Wednesday but acknowledged that there would be “a significant announcement tomorrow concerning measures designed to enhance and improve the lives of a large number of Philadelphia residents.”
The tax, levied on the cost of construction, would generate at least $20 million per year, according to a source with knowledge of the plan. The city would then use to issue a $400 million bond to support programs such as affordable housing, rental assistance, workforce development, and investments in commercial corridors.
The construction industry successfully lobbied against a 2018 effort to implement a 1% tax on construction. The bill narrowly passed City Council and was then withdrawn in favor of a compromise with Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been an ally of the building trades. That deal involved contributing tax revenue from expiring tax abatements into the city’s Housing Trust Fund to pay for affordable housing initiatives.
The new plan is similar to the 2018 bill and would take effect in July, according to a copy of the obtained by The Inquirer.
City Council has made antipoverty efforts a top priority. But new programs would be difficult to implement without additional tax revenue, especially after the the coronavirus pandemic left the city with a $750 million budget hole.
City Council approved a reduction in the controversial 10-year tax abatement for new residential construction last year that is set to take effect in January. The legislation set to be introduced Thursday would delay that measure until the start of 2024.
The delayed changes to the abatement bill could face opposition from activists and progressive City Council members who have advocated for the elimination of the tax break. Councilmember Kendra Brooks introduced a bill in June that would entirely eliminate the 10-year abatement for both residential and commercial construction.
This is a developing story and will be updated.