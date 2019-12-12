Philadelphia City Council voted unanimously Thursday to make significant changes to the city’s 10-year tax abatement on new construction for the first time since it was enacted almost two decades ago.
The changes will reduce the tax break for new residential construction projects by roughly half of its value.
“Today is the first change that we’ve seen, unique in the history of a 20-year program," Councilwoman Helen Gym, a fierce critic of the abatement, said before the vote.
Mayor Jim Kenney has said he will sign the bill, which will take effect Dec. 31, 2020. City Council approved the legislation on the last day of its current term, along with several other bills, including a ban on plastic bags and regulations for bed bug infestations.
The tax abatement bill, which had 15 cosponsors, moved quickly through Council after its introduction last month. It will reduce the abatement for new residential construction by 10 percentage points in each of the 10 years it is in effect. The tax break will not change for rehabilitation projects or commercial construction, which will will receive a 100% tax break on their added value for a full decade.
Some residents and advocacy groups have pushed for changing or ending the abatement for years, arguing that it accelerates gentrification and keeps important tax revenue from the school district. Some of them packed City Council’s chambers on Thursday, holding signs urging Council to vote against the bill.
“Our kids can’t wait” and “People over profit,” some of the signs read. Several residents told City Council members that the bill had been moved to final passage too quickly and did too much to appease developers.
“People are being moved out of their homes, people are being displaced through higher taxes [and] sheriff sales,” resident Gale Loney said.
Developers and the real estate industry spent years lobbying against changes to the abatement, which they credit for spurring development in the city and growing the overall tax base. They pushed in recent weeks for limiting or delaying changes to the abatement.
After Kenney threatened last week to block the bill if Council did not delay the date it took effect, Council moved its start date from July to Dec. 31, 2020.
Council also passed a ban on single-use plastic bags in the city by a 15-2 vote. Councilmen Brian O’Neill and David Oh voted against it.
That law will take effect in July, after a one-year statewide prohibition on plastic bag regulations expires. The ban will apply to all retail sales and deliveries in the city, with exceptions for dry cleaners and deli counters.
“We need to stop being a disposable society and work toward and strive toward becoming a more reusable society," said Councilman Mark Squilla, who sponsored the bill.
Environmental advocates had pushed to include a fee for paper bags, which they said would encourage residents to bring their own bags and reimburse retailers for providing more expensive bags. But Kenney and some Council members opposed a fee, so the final bill did not include one.
Squilla said he would continue working to improve the bag regulations next year.
It remains unclear whether or how the ban will be enforced. The bill contains no provisions for enforcement or penalties for retailers who do not comply.
And City Council passed a bill regulating bed bug infestations.
It requires landlords to pay for the remediation of infestations discovered within the first year of a lease. After that period, the costs will be split between landlords and tenants.
All of the bills passed Thursday are now awaiting the mayor’s signature. Kenney has until early January to sign them before a new City Council term begins.