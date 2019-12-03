Philadelphia City Council heard hours of testimony Tuesday about proposed changes to the city’s 10-year tax abatement from officials, developers, school funding advocates, and residents as it prepared to vote on a bill that would gradually reduce the break for residential construction.
The hearing, still underway just before 6 p.m., reflected the contentiousness of the abatement, seen by real-estate developers as an incentive that has invigorated the city economy, and by opponents as a drain on the treasury that has driven longtime residents from some neighborhoods.
“I think what we’re proposing here is a reasonable approach,” Council President Darrell L. Clarke said. “We’ve got to have equity. And I think there’s a lot of people here who don’t think we’re going far enough.”
The bill would reduce the the tax break for residential construction by 10 percentage points each year it is in effect, offering a 100% tax break on construction for the first year and 90% in the second year, reducing to 10% in the 10th and final year.
Philadelphia residents packed City Council’s chambers, holding signs urging the complete elimination of the tax abatement and reacting with cheers to testimony or statements from Council members that they agreed with, and at times attempting to shout down developers. Several residents testified that the abatement has sped up gentrification and is an unfair tax exemption that benefits wealthy residents and newcomers to the city.
“The current bill while perhaps better than nothing, is woefully inadequate as a means of addressing the problem,” Lawncrest resident Ron Whitehorne told Council. “We want an end to the abatement.”
The real estate and development industries have pushed for different versions of the bill that would limit the reductions to the tax break.
“A change this drastic could spin real estate into a recession," Jim Maransky, president of the Building Industry Association, warned Council Tuesday.
“The BIA’s position has always been to fight any change to the abatement,” Maransky said. “We understand there is a time for change and a need for change.”
Developers and the city’s building trades successfully lobbied to kill a different proposal before it could be introduced in Council; it would have placed a cap on the amount of property value that could be tax exempt.
Mayor Jim Kenney has been a supporter of the abatement but has said he would sign a bill to change it if Council passed one.
Kenney’s chief of staff, Jim Engler, told Council Tuesday that the administration remains concerned about long-term revenue loss due to a drop in construction projects if the abatement is changed. But, he added, “we understand the concerns of residents that view the current abatement structure as unfair.”
The legislation would have no impact on the abatement for rehabilitation or commercial construction; those projects would continue to receive 100% tax breaks on the value of new buildings or improvements to existing buildings for a decade.