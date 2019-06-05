The Phillies brass returned Wednesday afternoon to a conference room at Citizens Bank Park for the MLB draft’s third day, as they will make 30 selections in a whirlwind final day of the draft.
The team’s selections Wednesday followed Monday night’s first-round pick of UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott and eight selections Tuesday, including Lancaster County’s Nate Fassnacht.
Here’s a look at the Phillies’ Wednesday selections (to be updated periodically):
Marcus Lee Sang, Northern High School (Md.), centerfielder: Lee Sang pitched in high school, but the Phillies drafted him as an outfielder. He will forgo a commitment to St. John’s if he signs with the Phillies. He’s a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter with speed and ability to hit for power.
Jadiel Sanchez, Natividad Rodriguez High School (Puerto Rico), right fielder: Sanchez, like Lee Sang, pitched in high school but was drafted as an outfielder.
Hunter Markwardt, Oklahoma Christian University, centerfielder: He hit .372 this season in 196 at-bats with a .996 OPS in his second year at Oklahoma Christian, a Division II school. He transferred from Division I Abilene Christian after injuring his hamstrings. Markwardt was named to the All-Heartland Conference first team and led the conference in runs scored, doubles, and stolen bases. He batted leadoff and had a school-record 28-game hitting streak.
Chris Micheles, University of Washington, left-handed pitcher: The 6-1, left-handed reliever pitched in 34 games this season as a junior, and all of them were out of the bullpen. He struck out 76 and walked 28 in 52 1/3 innings and held opponents to a .201 batting average. The Phillies seem to be targeting college relief pitchers, having also drafted two of them Tuesday.
Adam Leverett, Gordon State College, righthanded pitcher
The 6-foot-4 righthander pitched 71 innings this season as a starter in his second year at the Georgia junior college. He struck out 83 batters and walked 31 and posted a 2.79 ERA in 15 games. Leverett, who is committed to Georgia Southern, worked out last week for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Chris Cornelius, Missouri, shortstop: He was Missouri’s everyday shortstop for three-straight seasons and hit .326 this year as a junior with seven homers and an .856 OPS in 227 at-bats. He struck out just 38 times with 21 walks in 55 games. He raised his batting average this season by 76 points and his slugging percentage by 170-points as he hit 19 extra-base hits after hitting just six as a sophomore.
Hunter Milam, Gulf Coast Community College, lefthanded pitcher: The 6-foot-1 lefthander had a 4.50 ERA this season in 52 innings as a starter in his first year at the Florida junior college. He racked up 62 strikeouts but walked 39. His fastball-curveball combination could profile as a reliever. Milam attended the same junior college as Don Sutton and was drafted in last year’s 22nd round by the Dodgers.
Nick Lackney, Minnesota, lefthanded pitcher: The Phillies drafted a Minnesota reliever for the second-straight day after selecting righthander Brett Schulze on Tuesday. Lackney started the team’s first game before shifting to the bullpen where his powerful fastball played well. He posted a 2.38 ERA in 20 appearances as a senior and struck out 49 batters with just 23 walks in 53 innings.
Spencer Van Scoyoc, Central Oklahoma, lefthanded pitcher: Van Scoyoc was drafted in the 19th round for the second time in three years as Toronto selected him in 2016 with their 19th-round pick but he opted to play at Arizona State. He struggled at Arizona State and transferred to Division-Two Central Oklahoma after two years. He had a 6.18 ERA this season as he worked as both a starter and reliever. Van Scoyoc can be a bit wild as he struck out 42 batters and walked 44 in 391/3 innings over 15 games. His father, Aaron, played three years in the minors and his brother, Connor, was drafted last year by the Angels. His great uncle is Mike Boddicker, who pitched 14 major-league seasons and pitched a complete game in Game Two of the 1983 World Series for the Orioles against the Phillies.