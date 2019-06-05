Spencer Van Scoyoc, Central Oklahoma, lefthanded pitcher: Van Scoyoc was drafted in the 19th round for the second time in three years as Toronto selected him in 2016 with their 19th-round pick but he opted to play at Arizona State. He struggled at Arizona State and transferred to Division-Two Central Oklahoma after two years. He had a 6.18 ERA this season as he worked as both a starter and reliever. Van Scoyoc can be a bit wild as he struck out 42 batters and walked 44 in 391/3 innings over 15 games. His father, Aaron, played three years in the minors and his brother, Connor, was drafted last year by the Angels. His great uncle is Mike Boddicker, who pitched 14 major-league seasons and pitched a complete game in Game Two of the 1983 World Series for the Orioles against the Phillies.