On the road: Though it’s a big, roomy sedan from Hyundai (pretty much), Genesis has removed most traces of old-style Hyundainess. The handling is sharp and crisp in Sport mode — for a huge sedan, of course, but I think Car and Driver was a little harsh in its review. Eco and Comfort are horrible, though, so if you find yourself pining for the 2006 Sonata, there’s your setting.