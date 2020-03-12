This year’s James Beard Awards, regarded as the Oscars of the food world, will be delayed until summer 2020 because of coronavirus fears.
The postponement includes the James Beard Media Awards (originally scheduled for April 24, in New York City), the Leadership Awards (May 3, in Chicago), and the Restaurant & Chef Awards (May 4, in Chicago). The James Beard Foundation said the nominee announcement will still be made from the Barnes museum in Philadelphia on March 25, as scheduled.
The foundation cited health and safety concerns, and said new dates for all three awards would be announced.
The Philadelphia-area finalists for the Restaurant & Chef awards are:
Marc Vetri (Vetri Cucina and the new Fiorella) for outstanding chef. In this category, he was a nominee in 2014, 2015, and 2019, and made the semifinals in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2016. His book Mastering Pasta was a nominee in 2016. He also won the award for best chef, Mid-Atlantic in 2005 after two years as a nominee.
Bolete Chef Lee Chizmar and wife Erin Shea’s Fork-ish American restaurant in Bethlehem — for outstanding restaurant. It was a nominee in 2019, and Chizmar was a semifinalist in the best chef, Mid-Atlantic category in 2015.
Cookie Till (Steve & Cookie’s of Margate) for outstanding restaurateur. This is her first brush with the Beards. (Also on the restaurateur list are Mike and Jeff Mastro from Steak 48, opening at Broad and Spruce Streets this spring.)
Jesse Ito (Royal Sushi) for rising star chef. He was a finalist in 2019, after being a semifinalist in 2017 and 2018.
Kalaya Chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon’s Thai BYOB in South Philadelphia, and Craig LaBan’s 2019 restaurant of the year, for best new restaurant.
Tova du Plessis (Essen Bakery) for outstanding baker. She made the semifinalist cut in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Jean Broillet IV (Tired Hands) for outstanding wine, beer, spirits producer. This is his first Beard experience as a soloist. Tired Hands was a semifinalist in 2016 for outstanding bar program.
Le Caveau The French bar upstairs from Good King Tavern in Bella Vista, opened in October 2019, for outstanding wine program.
The Horse Inn The Lancaster restaurant is up for outstanding bar program.
Rich Landau (Vedge, V Street), Nicholas Elmi (Laurel, ITV, Royal Boucherie), Joey Baldino (Zeppoli), and Cristina Martinez (South Philly Barbacoa) for best chef, Mid-Atlantic. Landau and Elmi have been in the hunt since 2014, Baldino since 2012, and Martinez since 2017. Also: Taylor Mason of Luca in Lancaster.