“Rising Star” awards are usually reserved for the 30-and-under set. But Hiroki Fujiyama, 47, had such a good supporting gig at Morimoto for nearly 15 years — the last decade of which he served as head sushi chef — that it’s understandable few people were familiar with his name until the investors behind Wm. Mulherin’s Sons literally put it onto the back-alley entrance of a mysterious new Fishtown restaurant. And the luxurious 20-course omakase feasts he’s been crafting inside the serene wood confines of Hiroki were among the finest I ate all year. A slice of rare nodoguro (blackthroat seaperch) is lightly torched to bring all the oils to the skin. Japanese tilefish is pan-roasted to a rippling crunch with its scales still on. Tiny cucumbers are cut with impossible precision into green Slinkies over pom-pom slices of marinated squid.