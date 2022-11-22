Philadelphia is home to the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the nation, which celebrates its 103rd edition this year.

Officially known as the 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philly’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is back on Thursday. This free-to-watch event brings floats, special performers, and fun with it. But with the festivities come the usual holiday headaches, like road closures, parking restrictions, and transit detours.

Here is everything you need to know for this year’s annual holiday parade. Happy Thanksgiving, Philadelphia.

Parade route

This year’s 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. and winds up around noon.

The route begins at 20th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and heads west on 16th Street, toward Ben Franklin Parkway. It then takes another left on the Parkway to Eakins Oval at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, for the return to the Thanksgiving Day Parade Zone.

Weather

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Black Friday, however, will bring a cold front with light rain. All in all, that’s a pretty good forecast for the festivities — especially compared to 2018, when Thanksgiving Day brought temps in the high 20s and winds as strong as 25 mph.

Thanksgiving parade road closures

Road closures started on Monday, Nov.21 for rehearsals and will continue until Nov. 24. Roads will reopen on a rolling basis as they are cleaned and serviced, and all road closures are scheduled to be lifted by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Scheduled road closures for the parade are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. will be closed for rehearsals between 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Closed for rehearsals:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. will be closed between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eakins Oval will close at 6:30 p.m. until the end of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Closed for the parade:

Starting a 7 p.m., the Inbound lanes of JFK Boulevard (from 20th Street to 30th Street) will be closed until the parade ends.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard from 20th Street to 30th Street Station will be closed until after the parade.

Thursday, Nov. 24

The entire parade route closes. Some streets close as early as midnight, most road closures will re-open once the parade comes to an end:

Closing at 12:00 a.m.

JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th St.

Closing at 2:00 a.m.

20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will re-open at 11 a.m.

Market Street from 19th Street to 20th St.

Closing at 5:00 a.m.

20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch St.

Closing at 6:00 a.m.

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway.

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd St.

Closing around 7:00 a.m.

Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed.

The entirety of the Parade route is set to be closed by 7:30 a.m.

Parking

There will be prohibited parking areas on and around the parade route starting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Cars parked in prohibited parking areas will be relocated.

No parking zone:

JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

Paschall Avenue from 62nd Street to 63rd Street (both sides)

Metered parking elsewhere in the city is free on Thanksgiving. Additionally, you can check the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website for a list of parking garages and parking lots around the parade route.

SEPTA service

SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. You can follow real-time updates on the agency’s System Status website, via TransitView on the SEPTA app, or on Twitter at @SEPTA_Bus.

Temporary detours for several city bus routes begin on Wednesday and will last through Thursday to allow for parade setup. Routes affected during that time include:

Nov. 23 detours:

Buses 17, 31, 33, 38, 44, 49, 124, and 125 and MFO will be detoured beginning at Wednesday 9 a.m. to Thursday at 8 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day detours:

On Thanksgiving Day, detours will be effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bus routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, 125, and the MFO will be impacted.

For more detailed information about route detours, check SEPTA’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Holiday Service page online.

Parade floats and performers

Guests this year include celebrities such as “Abbott Elementary” Emmy-award winning writer Quinta Brunson and Emmy-award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, acclaimed singer–songwriter Smokey Robinson, “The Geator with the Heater” Jerry Blavat, cast from “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”, Philadelphia professional team mascots Swoop, Franklin the Dog, Phang, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus who will be there to signal the start of the holiday season.

As for floats and balloons, look out for classic characters like Mr. Potato Head, Disney gazebo, Bugs Bunny, Smurfette, the teenage mutant ninja turtles and more.

And this year’s musical performers include Kool & the Gang, Tag Team, Amy Grant, Taylor Dean, and more. More than a half-dozen marching bands will also keep things moving down the Parkway.

Returning this year, at Eakins Oval, is the Thanksgiving Day Parade Zone. Folks can enjoy music, giveaways, local food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

Where to watch

If you’re looking to attend the parade, you can watch from anywhere along its route free of charge. Some favorite spots to watch include the Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eakins Oval, and Logan Circle.

❌ What you can’t bring

Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting), pepper spray, fireworks, alcohol, illegal drugs or illicit substances, gas grills, and drones.

How to watch from home

The parade will air live from 8:30 a.m. until noon on 6ABC and can be streamed via the station’s website or on the 6ABC Philadelphia News App.

You can calls catch the parade via livestream on Hulu.