Not everyone has the luxury of getting to sit down at a full dinner table on Thanksgiving, so many charitable organizations in the Philadelphia area are looking for extra hands to help out with their holiday events. If you have time, expertise, or money to spare, here’s a list of where you can lend a hand.

Make sure to sign up soon, spots tend to go quickly for Thanksgiving. But remember, this isn't the only time you should be looking to volunteer — consider helping out in December or January if you're going to be busy with family.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

The Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger connects people with food assistance and nutrition education, and has partnered with churches and emergency food providers this year to serve holiday dinners in December, which is perfect if you already have plans for Thanksgiving. For many locations, this is the largest meal they will serve all year, which means they need all the help they can get. Check the list at hungercoalition.org/holiday-volunteer-opportunities; new volunteer opportunities are posted frequently. You can also donate at hungercoalition.salsalabs.org/give. And: Before you show up to help, contact the food provider to make sure that they still need volunteers.

📍 Multiple locations, 📞 215-430-0555, 🌐 hungercoalition.org/holiday-volunteer-opportunities, 📷 @gpcahunger

This organization has been serving people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia for more than 130 years. Thanksgiving day volunteer slots are nearly full, but you can always view their calendar to sign up for another date. If you aren’t able to volunteer this year, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is looking for donations: The group is raising $30,000 to help pay for Thanksgiving meals for those who need it. To see what other items the group needs right now, check their website.

📍 302 N. 13th St., 📞 215-922-6400, ✉️ volunteer@sundaybreakfast.org, 🌐 sundaybreakfast.org, 📷 @phillyhomeless

MANNA brings food and aid to people at acute nutritional risk from life-threatening diseases. The group is always looking for volunteers, including working in kitchen shifts or delivering meals to homes. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all volunteers. You can also make a one-time or recurring donation to MANNA if you’d like to help pay for some meals instead.

📍 420 N. 20th St., 📞 215-496-2662, 🌐 mannapa.org, 📷 @mannanourishes

The Omicron Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting its annual day of service on Thanksgiving at Columbia North YMCA. The group is looking for volunteers to help with the free dinner as well as for donations of winter clothing, toiletries, COVID-19 safety gear, and money. Volunteers are needed on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and will be asked to sort clothes, set up food stations, serve clients, clean up and break down stations, and help sort donations. Donations can be dropped off at any time during the YMCA’s usual operating hours. If you want to get in some volunteer time before Turkey Day, Arms of Alpha is also seeking volunteers to spread around event flyers on November 20 (1-3 p.m.) and 23 (7-8 p.m.). Register at eventbrite.com or contact the organization at contact@odlalphas.org with any questions.

📍 1400 N. Broad St, ✉️ contact@odlalphas.org, 🌐 eventbrite.com

Rock Ministries is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25 in Kensington, and you can sign up to volunteer for one of two shifts (11 a.m.-2 p.m., or 2-5 p.m.). Or, you can take a look at their item list and help out by dropping off donations. Email joybee95@gmail.com to set up your donation. Visit therockphilly.org or call for more information or to sign up.

📍 2755 Kensington Ave., 📞 215-739-3927, ✉️ joybee95@gmail.com, 🌐 therockphilly.org, 📷 @therockphilly

» READ MORE: Where to donate scarves, hats, blankets, gloves, and socks in Philly to help people experiencing homelessness

One Warm Coat collects gently used and clean coats, so if you have old coats lying around, now is a great time to donate them. Philadelphia has nine drop-off locations, and there are others in Ardmore, West Chester, and King of Prussia as well. You can find a list of locations at onewarmcoat.org.

📍 Multiple locations, 📞 877-663-9276, 🌐 onewarmcoat.org, 📷 @onewarmcoat

This Kensington soup kitchen serves meals to people experiencing homelessness, and they need volunteers and donations around the holidays. To inquire about volunteering, contact Kaitlin Slack by phone or email at volunteers@stfrancisinn.org. If you can’t donate your time, consider checking out the group’s Amazon wish list, which includes items like underwear, diapers, toothpaste, and more.

📍 2441 Kensington Ave., 📞 215-423-5845, ✉️ volunteers@stfrancisinn.org, 🌐 stfrancisinn.org, 📷 @st._francis_inn

Since 2005, Broad Street Ministry has been providing services to those in need, and this year is no exception. Volunteers of all types are needed, including for their mail department, making personal hygiene kits, and as a personal shopper for guests. Sign up using their volunteer calendar to find a time slot and task that best suits you. Contact the group with any additional questions you may have. And if you prefer, you can also donate online.

📍 315 S Broad St., 📞 215-735-4847, ✉️ volunteer@broadstreetministry.org 🌐 broadstreetministry.org 📷 @broadstreetmin

» READ MORE: Need a community fridge or want to support one? Here's a map of 30 in Philadelphia

The Share Food Program delivers food to more than 1 million people in the region, directly to their homes, each month. In order to keep up the scale of their operations, Share is constantly looking for volunteers to sort and pack food boxes and load up cars for home deliveries. If you want to help out but can’t participate in activities like lifting heavy boxes, Share is also looking for people who can use their own vehicle to go on home delivery runs for seniors and Philadelphians with disabilities. You can also donate your time from your own home, by making calls to confirm successful deliveries. Share also accepts donations online.

📍 2901 W. Hunting Park Ave., 📞 215-223-2220, ✉️ info@sharefoodprogram.org, 🌐 sharefoodprogram.org, 📷 @sharefoodphilly

Want to get involved, but still can’t find the right opportunity? Philabundance has got you covered. Their South Philly Hunger Relief Center frequently posts new opportunities, and is looking for volunteers throughout the holiday season. The group also partners with local food pantries, shelters, and schools to post their volunteer opportunities, and you can filter your search to places near where you live. If you want to try something different, the group will help you set up a virtual food drive or fundraiser of your own. And of course, there are plenty of other ways to donate: The group accepts money, food, stocks, and more.

📍 3616 S. Galloway St., 📞 215-339-0900 (ext. 1550), ✉️ volunteer@philabundance.org, 🌐 philabundance.org, 📷 @philabundance

This article has been updated since it first published.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here