Forgot to buy celery for the stuffing? Need to cash a check? Every year, Thanksgiving impacts operating hours at supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, and beyond. And this year, amid the pandemic, a few additional nationwide outlets, like Target and Walmart, announced they’ll be closed for the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, across the Philadelphia region.

Grocery stores

Some grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, with most operating under modified hours.

Whole Foods

✅ The Art Museum area location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the South Street Whole Foods is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For holiday hours at other Whole Foods locations, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Acme Market

✅ Many locations are open, but hours vary by location. In the region, most are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the following locations: 4001 Walnut St., 1001 South St., 309 S. 5th St., 1400 E. Passyunk, 29 Snyder Ave., and 5927 Ridge Ave. Online pickup hours will be 8 a.m. to noon at most locations. Use their store locator page to check your local store for hours.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant stores are open. In Philadelphia, the following Giant Heirloom Markets are open: 3401 Chestnut St. will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 2303 Bainbridge St. will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., and the 1004 N. 2nd St. location will be open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Check your local store for hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts in Philadelphia is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trader Joes

❌ All locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

❌ All locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ The market is also closed on Thanksgiving.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

❌ All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ All USPS locations are closed on Thanksgiving, although self-service kiosks are available at some drop-off locations. Self-service kiosks can be found using the locator on their website. USPS returns to its normal hours on Nov. 26.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ There will be no UPS, FedEx, or DHL pickup or delivery service (excluding UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical).

Banks

❌ Most banks are closed on Thanksgiving.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ All of SEPTA, including Regional Rail, buses, trolley lines, Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, and the Norristown High Speed Line, will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will operate on a special holiday schedule but has not yet released details. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ Many stores will be open. Pharmacies at some, but not all, locations will be open. To find out the holiday hours at your local CVS pharmacy, visit cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Most stores and pharmacies will be open. For holiday hours at your local Rite Aid, visit riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Most Walgreens store locations will operate under regular hours, but most of the pharmacies will be closed. For hours at your local Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving in Philadelphia. Trash and recycling collection will be one day behind schedule for the remainder of the week, and residents should set their trash out accordingly.

Big box retail

Walmart

❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target

❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Lowe’s

❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Home Depot

❌ All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Shopping malls

Shops at Liberty Place

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place is open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, although individual store hours may vary.

Fashion District Philadelphia

❌ The Fashion District is closed on Thanksgiving.

Philadelphia Mills

❌ Philadelphia Mills is closed on Thanksgiving.

Macy’s

❌ Macy’s is closed on Thanksgiving.

Cherry Hill Mall

❌ Cherry Hill Mall is closed on Thanksgiving.

King of Prussia

❌ King of Prussia Mall is closed on Thanksgiving.

Christmas Village

✅ Christmas Village is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

✅ The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

For smaller local retail outlets, call the store to find out about holiday hours.

