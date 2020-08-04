Philadelphia Police on Tuesday identified two men wanted in the shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones, who died after being struck in the head Saturday by a stray bullet during a shootout in front of his West Philadelphia home.
Damar Bashier Jones, 27, of Southwest Philadelphia, and Michael Banks, 30, of Darby, are wanted for their roles in the gunfight on the 200 block of Simpson Street, police said. It was not immediately clear if Damar Jones was related to Zamar.
Police have said Christopher Linder initiated the shootout, driving onto Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday and firing a hail of bullets at a group of people standing outside, prompting two men to return fire.
One of the shots hit Zamar in the head as he sat on his porch next to his toy race car and scooter.
Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew, a police spokesperson, said police were still seeking to determine what role Jones and Banks played in the incident, but that warrants had been issued for their arrests.
The motive for the crime remains under investigation, police said.
After opening fire, Linder crashed his truck on Simpson Street, stole an SUV and drove away, then returned to the scene, police said. By that time, officers were on the block, and they chased him and arrested him, police said.
Zamar was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and clung to life until Monday, when he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.
Linder, who was arraigned early Monday on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault, would also be charged with the boy’s murder, authorities have said. He remains jailed after being denied bail.