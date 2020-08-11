A husband fatally shot his wife, then killed himself in a murder-suicide in their residence at the Meadowbrook Apartments in Abington Township, authorities said Tuesday.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Terence W. Cheatham and his wife as Nadege St. Preux, 43.
Their bodies were discovered Monday after Abington Township police were called to the apartment on the 800 block of Meadowbrook Drive by the apartment management team, which had received complaints from neighbors about an odor, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
When police entered the apartment, they found the couple dead and a gun by Cheatham’s body, the DA’s Office said.
Autopsies conducted Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that St. Preux died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, the DA’s Office said. Cheatham died from a single gunshot wound to his head.
Abington Township Deputy Police Chief Kelley Warner said Tuesday that the gun was legally owned by Cheatham. She said investigators believe the two bodies were in the apartment for several days.
Neighbors described the two as friendly and detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Warner said.
She noted that there has been an uptick in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic, when people have been forced to shelter more at home. She urged anyone who needs help to reach out to friends or family.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele also encouraged those in need to reach out for help. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” he said in a statement. “This is yet another domestic violence or relationship homicide in Montgomery County this year. If you are living in a violent situation at home, please call for help.”
His office provided the Laurel House hotline at 800-642-3150 and the Women’s Center of Montgomery County hotline at 800-773-2424.