Seven states have banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday ruling that overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

An analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a policy organization tracking abortion rights across the country, previously found that 13 states had “trigger ban” laws on the books, which would ban most abortions — some immediately and others after several days or weeks — once a Supreme Court ruling was announced.

Bans are now in place in seven states — six from trigger laws and one, in Wisconsin, from an 1849 law that’s remained on the books and is again in effect (Gov. Tony Evers said he would offer clemency to doctors who perform abortions in the state). Louisiana and Utah have passed abortion bans, but judges in both states temporarily blocked enforcement.

Seventeen other states are likely to ban abortion in the coming weeks. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are not currently among the states considering a change to abortion rights — due to a mix of state law and governors’ support. The result of this fall’s gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania could change that, however, as Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has vowed to sign a six-week abortion limit bill into law if given the chance.

Here’s a state-by-state look at the status of abortion access nationwide: