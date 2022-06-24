More than half of U.S. states are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn the federal constitutional protection for abortion.

An analysis by policy organization the Guttmacher Institute found that 13 states have “trigger laws” in place, set up to automatically ban abortions in the hours, days, or weeks after the Supreme Court ruling. Altogether, 26 states are “certain or likely to ban abortion to the fullest extent possible,” according to Herminia Palacio, president and CEO of the institute.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are not at immediate risk of banning or further restricting abortions, due to governors’ support for abortion access and state laws that maintain the protections set up in the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade. In Pennsylvania, however, voters will elect a new governor in November, potentially changing the landscape for people seeking abortions.

Here’s a state-by-state look at the future of abortion in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute’s analysis: