Poeng, who came to the U.S. in 1981 as a refugee from Cambodia’s killing fields, fought back to stop Patterson from going inside the store because Poeng’s wife and three school-age sons were inside. But Patterson shot Poeng in the groin, then fled. Poeng’s heart stopped beating at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but he was resuscitated by a trauma surgeon. After the shooting, Poeng could no longer work and had to give up the store.