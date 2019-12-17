A gunman wielding an AK-47 who shot and nearly killed a West Philadelphia beer deli owner in May 2018 — a case that became a cause célèbre for U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain in a public feud with District Attorney Larry Krasner — pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempted robbery and carrying and using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Jovaun Patterson, 30, faces a March 25 sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Salvatore Astolfi, chief of his office’s Violent Crime Unit, told the judge that the government will recommend a sentence of 14 years and three months in federal prison, followed by five years’ supervised release. He told reporters afterward that the recommendation is within federal sentencing guidelines.
Goldberg noted that he is not bound by the recommendation and has not determined Patterson’s sentence.
Patterson shot Mike Poeng, who was washing his car outside his KCJ Inc. beer deli. The case became a rallying cry for McSwain, whose office charged Patterson after he already had pleaded guilty and had been sentenced in the city court system.
Citing public safety concerns, McSwain, in announcing Feb. 28 that a grand jury indicted Patterson on the federal charges, contended that Krasner’s lenient policies, including giving “sweetheart deals to violent defendants,” emboldened criminals on the street to “think they can literally get away with murder.”
Patterson’s is the only case during Krasner’s tenure in which federal prosecutors have filed charges after a defendant was convicted and sentenced in the city court system. The unusual move is allowed by the U.S. Justice Department if a matter involves a “substantial federal interest,” the state prosecution was deemed inadequate, and the alleged conduct is a federal offense.
Patterson was arrested July 1, 2018, in the 1:30 p.m. May 5, 2018, shooting of Poeng, then 50, outside his beer deli at 54th and Spruce Streets. Patterson, a regular customer who lived on the 5400 block of Delancey Street, strolled up to Poeng while armed with the AK-47 and announced a robbery.
Poeng, who came to the U.S. in 1981 as a refugee from Cambodia’s killing fields, fought back to stop Patterson from going inside the store because Poeng’s wife and three school-age sons were inside. But Patterson shot Poeng in the groin, then fled. Poeng’s heart stopped beating at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but he was resuscitated by a trauma surgeon. After the shooting, Poeng could no longer work and had to give up the store.
Poeng was not in court Tuesday, but was informed by federal prosecutors of the plea hearing. He and his family moved out of the city because he feared for his children’s safety.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Poeng said: “I feel a little bit relieved” about the plea hearing in federal court. He thanked McSwain and Astolfi, saying “they didn’t give up.”
Poeng said his condition has improved, but he still has not been able to work again. When he goes outside, he can now walk with a cane instead of having to use a wheelchair. Inside his home, he has been taking “baby steps” to walk on his own.
The AK-47 was never recovered and Patterson did not reveal where he got the assault-style rifle.
Patterson initially had been charged by the Philadelphia DA’s Office with attempted murder and related offenses. In a Nov. 15, 2018, plea deal negotiated by DA Krasner’s office and Patterson’s attorney, S. Philip Steinberg, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and related charges and was sentenced to 3½ to 10 years in state prison.
The plea deal before Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means stunned Poeng because he was not notified of it by the DA’s Office, in violation of the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act. Patterson’s sentence was also criticized by many in law enforcement and by the victim’s family as being lenient. President Donald Trump in May also criticized Krasner’s office’s handling of the Patterson case.
The DA’s Office at first defended Patterson’s sentence, with a spokesperson calling it “wholly appropriate.” After The Inquirer questioned the plea deal, the DA’s Office in December 2018 sought to have it vacated.
Means, during a Dec. 12, 2018, impromptu hearing, said he could not vacate the deal because it had been negotiated by the DA’s Office. Steinberg had asked Means not to vacate it.
But Means, the DA’s Office, and the defense attorney all changed their minds after federal prosecutors charged Patterson for the same offense.
Means in August allowed Patterson to withdraw his guilty plea in the city court system following a request by Steinberg, who argued that Patterson shouldn’t be punished twice. Because of that, Patterson does not currently face the 3½-to-10-year state prison sentence. But the DA’s Office, arguing that Means no longer had jurisdiction, appealed his decision to the state Superior Court, which has yet to rule.