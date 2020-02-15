The asbestos-related closure of a Feltonville elementary school will be extended into next week.
Philadelphia School District officials said Friday night that Barton Elementary, 4600 Rosehill St., will be closed on Tuesday and beyond. Students will report to Martin Luther King High School on Stenton Avenue beginning on Wednesday. Students were scheduled to have the day off Monday for Presidents Day.
The school was closed Thursday and Friday after damaged asbestos-containing materials were discovered in the attic.
On Friday, officials determined that damaged insulation in the boiler room represents an imminent hazard and must be closed off and abated, effectively cutting off the school’s heat.
“Safely addressing both of these imminent hazards and conducted the needed testing is expected to take about one week,” spokesperson Megan Lello said in a statement.
Students will be bused to King from Feltonville.
No decisions have been made about whether Sullivan School in Frankford will reopen on Tuesday. Sullivan and Barton are the ninth and 10th Philadelphia schools to be closed because of asbestos problems this school year.