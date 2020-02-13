A group of federal and local officials are preparing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf to issue a formal disaster declaration for the Philadelphia School District, citing the growing number of school closures because of potentially toxic asbestos exposure.
Their push, expected to be detailed Thursday at a 4 p.m. news conference, came as district officials closed two more city schools — Barton Elementary in Feltonville and Sullivan Elementary in Frankford — because of damaged asbestos. So far this school year, nine schools and an early-childhood program have been shut because of the potentially toxic danger to children and staff.
A declaration by Wolf would allow authorities to apply for federal disaster funding to expedite the cleanup and reopening of the schools. There is precedent: In 2018, Wolf formally declared a state of emergency over the opioid epidemic, a move that allowed the state broader latitude to fight what officials consider a public health emergency.
Jerry Jordan, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president, said that a Philadelphia declaration was necessary “because we need something to happen now. Children attend this school system, and our members are working in these buildings every day."
In addition to teachers union officials, the news conference is expected to draw U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, City councilmembers Mark Squilla and Isaiah Thomas, and others.
Asked about the possible disaster declaration during an unrelated visit to West Chester University on Thursday morning, Wolf said he had not yet been approached about such a move, but said he agreed that Philadelphia’s asbestos problem “has to be addressed quickly.”
Wolf last month proposed approving $1 billion in state funding to schools throughout the state for the remediation of asbestos and lead. The money would come from an expansion of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
But that remains a proposal, with unlikely prospects of success in the Republican-controlled Harrisburg legislature.
Meanwhile, Barton and Sullivan are both closed as the district deals with asbestos there.
Problems at both schools were flagged, in part, by staff, who submitted photos of areas they suspected were damaged asbestos to the PFT’s mobile app.
In response to concerns from staff, Jerry Roseman, the PFT’s environmental scientist, said he went to Sullivan this month and saw several areas of damaged asbestos, including an “imminent hazard” in Room 300. He alerted district officials, who closed off the room.
The district had completed a federally mandated inspection of Sullivan in early December. That inspection, done by a district-hired environmental firm, flagged about 50 areas of asbestos in questionable condition, Roseman said.
But only one area had been fixed when Roseman visited Sullivan on Feb. 5, he said. The other areas were considered minor and left alone.
Of equal concern were several areas of damaged lead paint that Roseman saw during his inspection, including in the school gymnasium, which doubles as a cafeteria.
“There was damaged lead paint right over lunchroom tables,” said Roseman.
Contractors are also in the midst of a classroom modernization project at Sullivan, and "it appeared as if lead paint was disturbed during the construction work, without following the district’s own in-place procedures for lead paint,” Roseman said, a breach similar to one found at Hopkinson Elementary in Juniata, where workers apparently replaced ceiling tiles without precautions necessary for material adjacent to asbestos-insulated pipes.
The decision to close Barton was made Wednesday after Roseman and district environmental consultants walked through the school and documented several areas of damaged asbestos, also discovering an attic “heavily contaminated” by the carcinogen.
Jordan said the district agreed to closure quickly, a change from some closures, which the district fought.
“We’ve been battling with them about schools that needed to be closed — like McClure and Ben Franklin — and they resisted,” Jordan said. “But this was the right decision.”
