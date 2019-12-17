Another Philadelphia public school building has been closed after damaged asbestos was discovered inside.
Franklin Learning Center, on North 15th Street, will shut to students and staff through Jan. 2.
Environmental staff from the Philadelphia School District on Tuesday “identified an imminent hazard involving damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation” at FLC, as the school is known. The damage was found inside an air shaft connecting the school’s attic to its fan room.
FLC is the fourth school this year to have its building shut down because of asbestos. Benjamin Franklin High — a separate high school down the street from FLC — and Science Leadership Academy, the magnet school that was to share Franklin’s North Broad Street building, were shut for weeks. Students at both schools have returned to classes, but in temporary locations. Their building is expected to reopen sometime next year.
The closure comes as more than 200 Philadelphia High School students head to Harrisburg Wednesday to lobby lawmakers over asbestos and lead in their schools.
“Upon discovery, the fans were immediately shut off and taken out of service,” district officials wrote in a letter to parents and staff.
Because shutting down the fans affects the district’s ability to heat the building, “and in an abundance of caution,” the call was made to close the school immediately. Students had been scheduled to have classes through Friday, and staff was also scheduled to be in the building next Monday for a teacher in-service day.
“We understand this process may be challenging for the school community,” the district letter said. “However, we are taking all the steps necessary to ensure that the school is safe, and the health of our students and staff remains a top priority.”
T.M. Peirce Elementary, in North Philadelphia, also closed this fall after asbestos was found at the school. School officials took heat over how the Peirce situation was handled — many parents learned about the environmental hazard in their midst from an Inquirer story, not from the district, whose officials acknowledged they had been alerted to the problems, but lacked the resources to respond immediately.
Since then, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has come up with an environmental action plan which requires, among other things, that all reports of damaged asbestos are handled within 24 hours. Asbestos is not considered a health risk when kept in good condition, but when damaged, the material can release microscopic fibers that can cause cancer when inhaled.
Jerry Jordan, president of the city teachers union, said in a statement that the FLC situation “is emblematic of the emergency conditions in far too many of our school buildings.
“Today’s discovery reflects both the progress we have made and the deeply flawed system in which we are operating,” Jordan said. “For the first time in recent memory, the District quickly reported to us the discovery of an immediate environmental hazard and committed to collaborate with us on a plan for swift remediation. However, it is problematic that our recommendation to conduct this assessment was made months ago, and only just took place.”
Over the past seven months, more than 50 complaints of environmental problems at FLC have been reported to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers — not just asbestos, but also mold, mildew, crumbling walls, damaged lead paint, and thermal control deficiencies.
Arthur Steinberg, head of the PFT’s Health and Welfare Fund, which monitors building conditions, said the district is working with the union to come up with a plan for cleaning up the asbestos at FLC and testing the air to make sure it’s safe before students and staff return.
While Steinberg said he was pleased with the district’s quick response — it made the shutdown decision the day the hazard was discovered — it is not known how long the asbestos debris sat inside the heating shaft. Steinberg also said the discovery raises questions about the district’s ability to carry out federal mandates to protect students and staff from asbestos.
Under federal law, the district is required to thoroughly inspect schools for asbestos every three years, noting its location and condition, and then conduct visual walk-throughs to make sure nothing has changed every six months. District reports show that inspectors repeatedly noted damaged asbestos in various locations inside FLC in recent years. The district removed some of the damage, records show.
“The district needs oversight,” Steinberg said, adding that he doesn’t know how district officials missed problems at Peirce and other schools, including Meredith Elementary, where the gymnasium was shut down in September after a longtime teacher was diagnosed with a rare, asbestos-linked cancer and a subsequent inspection of the building flagged damaged asbestos insulation in the gym and other locations.
In the wake of public outcry, Hite ordered a fresh round of walk-throughs at all school buildings to check for asbestos, including assessments of the heating and ventilation systems, as part of his “environmental safety improvement plan.” Those inspections began last month and are still underway.
Staff writers Dylan Purcell and Wendy Ruderman contributed to this article.