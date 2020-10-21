Former President Barack Obama’s first appearance on the 2020 campaign trail will come in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, when he will hold a drive-in rally for his former running mate Joe Biden at Citizens Bank Park.
In his speech, Obama is expected to make an appeal to Black men to vote for Biden in the largest city of what is expected to be the most important swing state in the race between Biden and President Donald Trump. Although African American voters overwhelmingly favor Biden, the Democrat has polled comparatively worse with young Black men than with women.
The event is not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be attended only by people who receive tickets through the Biden campaign. It will also be livestreamed on the Biden campaign’s website.
Obama has used Philadelphia as the setting for major speeches in the past. In 2008, during his first White House run, Obama delivered a high-profile address on race and equality at the Constitution Center. And during this year’s Democratic National Convention, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, his speech was broadcast live from the Museum of the American Revolution.
This a developing story. Check back later for updates.