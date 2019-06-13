A bear evading capture has been spotted in the Philadelphia region yet again, this time in Upper Roxborough.
A video shared by 6ABC showed footage of a bear digging through a dumpster at Henry on the Park, an apartment complex near Wissahickon Valley Park.
Thelma Barnes, who shot a video of the animal, told the news station that she returned to the apartment complex after a trip to the store Thursday morning and saw “a baby bear” in a dumpster. “He was just having a ball back there,” she said.
An assistant property manager who answered the phone but declined to share her name said the bear was on the grounds for a short period around 11:30 a.m. Thursday before heading into the woods.
About an hour later, police responded to another sighting nearby at Parkland Lane and Summit Avenue.
Somehow, the bear crossed Ridge Avenue undetected and made its way to Cathedral Village, where state game warden Tyler Barnes said he spotted the critter at the entrance to the Presbyterian senior living community at 600 E. Cathedral Road before it bolted.
A police officer then saw the bear in a wooded area across the road on the other side and the search was concentrated there.
The Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania Game Commission did not immediately return requests for comment. Whether it is the same bear reported in East Falls and Montgomery and Bucks Counties over the last couple of days is unclear.
On Wednesday, police received a 911 call about a “loose bear” near Calumet Street and Heritage Drive in East Falls shortly after 11 a.m. Before that, officials in Montgomery county spotted a bear in Wyndmoor while police in Warrington Bucks County warned of “several reports” of a black bear over the weekend.
While not necessarily common, Dustin Stoner of the Pennsylvania Game Commission told The Inquirer this week that bear sightings in the region are not unheard of. Bears usually mate between early June and mid-July, according to the commission. This is also the time of year when young bears begin to explore on their own after their mothers push them away to resume breeding cycles.
The region sees about four to six legitimate bear calls a year, according to Stoner.
Staffer Tim Tai contributed reporting.