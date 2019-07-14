WASHINGTON — Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) plans to rally Monday afternoon at Hahnemann University Hospital, railing against its closure and citing it as an example of why the country needs his Medicare for All plan.
The event will come as Sanders expects to ramp up his push for his signature policy — on Saturday he also said he would deliver a “major address” on Medicare for All for Wednesday in Washington — and as he aims to show his appeal in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state that Democrats are desperate to win in the 2020 race.
Sanders plans to call for Philadelphia, state and federal officials to find a way to keep Hahnemann open, his campaign said in an announcement. The facility’s creditors want to shut down its emergency department Wednesday.
Sanders has previously rallied with labor groups in Pittsburgh and did a town hall event on Fox News in Bethlehem. His campaign co-chair, Nina Turner, led an event Thursday at Hahnemann.
Sanders’ campaign has argued that his plan to put every American on Medicare would eliminate profit-driven private health insurance and avoid closures of facilities such as Hahnemann.
Critics, including some of his Democratic opponents, however, have warned against forcing Americans to change their health coverage and contend that there is a role for private insurance.
Sanders was one of many candidates who skipped the liberal Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia this weekend, but will be joined in the city Monday by several local labor unions and City Council member Helen Gym, his campaign announced.