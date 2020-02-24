In the Lehigh Valley, Bloomberg supporters said they felt an affinity for him as former New Yorkers, and liked his support for making Puerto Rico the 51st state. Several voters also credited him for speaking Spanish. Bloomberg’s campaign, which is entirely self-funded, has aired about $17.6 million in TV and radio ads in Pennsylvania, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, making his paid messaging far more prevalent than his competitors'. Several of Bloomberg’s spots highlight immigrants or Trump’s record on immigration.