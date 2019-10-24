The housing of migrant children has become a growth industry in the U.S., as large numbers of young people trek north. The number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border spiked to 72,873 in the first eleven months of fiscal year 2019, surpassing the record of 68,541 in 2014, according to the Congressional Research Service. About 90 percent of all children come from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador, where gangs and street violence are endemic.