On Thursday the opposition to confining undocumented migrant children in the United States promises to land hard in the Philadelphia suburbs, aimed at a shelter project in the wealthy Chester County community of Devon.
Dozens of immigration activists plan to rally and speak against Devereux, the national behavioral-health provider and the second agency in the region to try to open a children’s shelter, reaping millions of government dollars in the process.
“These are detention centers, no matter what they call them,” said Andy Moskowitz, a spokesperson for Never Again Action, a Jewish advocacy group. “A cage is still a cage. If your bars are made of gold, they’re still bars.”
Never Again Action intends to join Juntos, the Philadelphia Latino activist organization, at 3 p.m. in Ashbridge Park in Rosemont.
Devereux Senior Vice President Leah Yaw said the agency’s sole intent is to provide health, education and legal services to migrant children now being held in rough border camps.
“They are the only ones who are going to be hurt with this protest,” she said. “I don’t believe these [advocate] organizations want to hurt children. But that’s going to be the outcome.”
Devereux’s aim is “to get kids out of detention camps and reunited to their families,” and to equate the agency’s therapeutic services with those of a holding facility is simply “not factual,” she said.
“Devereux as a health-care provider does not have the luxury of posturing when children’s lives are at stake," Yaw said. “Right-minded people can’t leave those kids where they are. You want to change public policy and stop detaining children? I promise you, Devereux gets out of this tomorrow. But there is a difference between ideology and reality."
Neighbors have been upset by the plan, both for zoning and moral reasons. They learned from workers renovating a shuttered Devereux property that youths who crossed the nation’s southwest border alone, or were separated there from their families, would be moving in.
Devereux intends to house 42 undocumented children between ages 5 and 12, known as “unaccompanied minors,” in what it describes as an ethical imperative to help young people in need. The nonprofit plans to use itsStone & Gables campus on Highland Avenue.
An initial government payment of up to $14 million will fund the project, and also help Devereux plan and potentially open four new children’s shelters — in Connecticut, Texas, Colorado, and Massachusetts, along with a small foster-care program in New Jersey that will have no physical campus.
“It’s really important not only for Devereux, but for all these companies who are looking to get these contracts to open these detention centers, to know there’s visible protest against this,” said Miguel Andrade of Juntos. “That people [who live] in the area are standing up and fighting.”
Moskowitz said the proposed Devon facility is no humanitarian gesture, but a funding source from which will spring more child-migrant centers.
The detention of these children is both highly controversial, helping drive the contentious national debate over immigration, and big business.
Juntos, based in South Philadelphia, has fought the plans of Arizona-based, for-profit VisionQuest to open a shelter in North Philadelphia. The company has been blocked by a zoning dispute and in court by the Kenney administration, moves that have been cheered by activists who insist the sanctuary city should have no role in the Trump administration’s detention of children.
VisionQuest is to be paid up to $5.3 million by the federal government to house 60 undocumented boys ages 12 to 17. The agency has renovated the Logan neighborhood site where its previous youth program closed in 2017, after staff members were found to have punched and choked children.
VisionQuest runs a similar immigrant shelter in Arizona, and recently signed agreements to open others in Albuquerque and San Antonio. Opponents are challenging those plans in both cities.
Devon, set about 15 miles northwest of Philadelphia, is a leafy enclave of 1,700 people, 92 percent white. The median income of $183,483 is more than three times the state median of $56,951. The community is probably best known for the annual Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, among the jewels of Main Line traditions.
Yaw said her agency has told federal authorities that the deliberate separation of families is “an aberrant practice, which should never happen," and that Devereux would not support or be involved in that.
However, conditions at the border can make it difficult or impossible to determine who is truly “unaccompanied.” Generally, that term refers to a child who comes to the country without a parent or legal guardian. But lawyers and investigators have reported that children who enter the United States with an aunt, uncle, or other relative who is not a parent are being separated from those family members.
“Most people of conscience think about what’s happening at the border as a mass atrocity,” Moskowitz said. “We want people to be aware, it’s not just at the border, it’s happening all around us. It’s just that most of us don’t see.”