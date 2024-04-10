The Bicentennial Bell hasn’t been seen in 10 years. Now, it’s back on display in Philly.

For the first time in more than a decade, Philadelphians can once again get a look at the Bicentennial Bell.

A gift from Queen Elizabeth II to the United States for the country’s 200th birthday, the massive, 10-ton replica of the Liberty Bell was put into storage in 2013. But on Saturday, it once again saw the light of day as crews installed it for public viewing at the Benjamin Rush Garden at Third and Walnut streets.

Now, the Bicentennial Bell, cast at London’s Whitechapel Bell Foundry, where the original Liberty Bell was made in 1752, can be seen hanging in midair from a large armature in the center of the garden.

The bell formerly hung in a brick bell tower at Third and Chestnut Streets, where it remained for nearly four decades after Queen Elizabeth gifted it to the country during her visit to Philadelphia in 1976. But in 2013, the building where the bell was displayed was demolished to make way for the Museum of the American Revolution, and it was socked away.

Advertisement

“The queen graciously presented this bell to the former colonies on America’s 200th birthday, and this project will place that bell back on public display, just in time for our next milestone celebration,” acting park superintendent Alexcy Romero said last year.

The installation of the Bicentennial Bell is part of a larger remodeling of the Benjamin Rush Garden previously announced by Independence National Historical Park and the Independence Historical Trust. Funded in part by a $1 million donation from the Landenberger Family Foundation, the project includes renovations such as connecting its upper and lower areas of the space with a ramp, repairing a dilapidated water feature, and landscaping the area with shrubs and other plant species that the North American colonies and England traded in the 1700s.

The garden features architecture and design work from the Callowhill-based Studio Bryan Hanes, which has also worked on a number of other major projects in the city such as Penn Treaty Park and Sister Cities Garden. The armature from which the bell hangs, meanwhile, was designed and fabricated by North Philadelphia’s Holzman Iron Studio Ltd., whose work can also be seen at St. Joseph’s University and Longwood Gardens.

Organizers expect to complete the garden’s revamp this summer. But it’s not the only major renovation taking place ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which is expected to bring millions of tourists to Philadelphia in the summer of 2026.

Other Semiquincentennial projects at Independence National Historical Park include the creation of a museum at the First Bank of the United States, and revamps of the Declaration House, the west wing of Independence Hall, and Welcome Park.

About $85 million has been targeted to begin tackling the renovations at Independence National Historical Park in time for 2026, with funding coming from the federal government and private donations, The Inquirer previously reported.