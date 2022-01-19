President Joe Biden has nominated a veteran public defender, Arianna J. Freeman, to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals, where she would be the first woman of color to sit on an appellate bench that oversees cases for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Virgin Islands.

Freeman is a managing attorney with the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, based in Philadelphia, a job she has held since 2016, according to the White House. After her nomination Wednesday, she would need to be confirmed by the Senate.

The White House and Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) each noted the groundbreaking nature of her nomination.

“Ms. Freeman is a highly qualified nominee. Her extensive legal experience and keen intellect, combined with her deep commitment to the community and to the principles of fairness and equal justice, will serve the Third Circuit well,” he said in a statement. “This is a historic nomination, not only for Pennsylvania, but for the entire Third Circuit.”

Along with being the first woman of color she would be the third active woman on the 14-person, Philadelphia-based bench. Her confirmation would leave the Third Circuit with an even split: seven judges added to the bench by a Democratic president, and seven by a Republican.

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who closely follows federal court nominations, said Freeman “is a highly qualified, very experienced, mainstream nominee.”

“Experiential diversity is particularly important on the federal appellate bench, which includes many former prosecutors and lawyers who practiced at large law firms, because that diversity improves decision making and public respect for the federal courts,” Tobias wrote in an email.

Freeman clerked for Judge C. Darnell Jones II and Judge James T. Giles, both on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to the White House. She has degrees from Yale Law School and Swarthmore College.